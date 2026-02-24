Ole Miss Football Among Top Schools for Arkansas Razorbacks, Florida Gators DL Target

Louisville (Miss.) four-star defensive lineman Mitchell Turner continues his meteoric rise this offseason with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels turning up the heat for the Magnolia State defender.

Turner checks in as the No. 3 rated defensive lineman in the 2027 Recruiting Class after cruising up the recruiting rankings in the recent Rivals update with programs galore battling for his pledge.

The 6-foot-3, 275-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, Texas Longhorns, Arkansas Razorbacks, Florida Gators, Texas A&M Aggies, and Missouri Tigers, among several others, as SEC schools enter the race.

"Turner is part of a loaded defensive line group in Mississippi this year, with three players ranking among Rivals’ top 10 nationally at the position," Director of Scouting and Rankings Charles Power wrote.

"Turner had some of the best film we saw along the defensive line. Turner is hyper-productive; he had over 40 tackles for loss as a junior. He probably won’t wow you in terms of his physical dimensions, but he has an outstanding first step, great instinct and really plays with phenomenal pad level and leverage.”

Now, after blossoming into a national prospect in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, Turner has contenders emerging in his process with the Ole Miss Rebels among the standouts.

Golding and Co. have locked in an official visit with the Mississippi native where he will make his way over to Oxford during the weekend of June 5-7 with the Rebels set to roll out the red carpet.

Along with the Ole Miss program locking in a multi-day stay, the Texas Longhorns (June 12-14) and Texas A&M Aggies (June 19-21) are also in line to receive official visits with the fast-rising defender.

Turner sits as the No. 3 rated defensive lineman in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle and the No. 40 overall prospect, according to Rivals, amid a meteoric rise this offseason.

Now, all eyes are on Turner's recruitment with contenders quickly emerging in his process after a standout junior campaign.

More Ole Miss News:

Ole Miss Football Targeting No. 1 Prospect on Georgia Bulldogs Board Amid Strong Push

Ole Miss Football and Texas Longhorns Pushing to Flip Coveted WR Committed to SEC Foe

Every Ole Miss Football Player That Received an Invitation to the 2026 NFL Combine

Join the Community: