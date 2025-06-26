Ole Miss Football Extends Offer to Fast-Rising Mississippi Linebacker Prospect
Hazlehurst (Miss.) linebacker Tre Ellis was back in Oxford this month for an opportunity to showcase his talents at Ole Miss' Friday Night Lights Camp in front of the Rebels staff.
Ellis, who's quickly making a name for himself in the Magnolia State, has earned offers from the likes of Arkansas State, Jackson State and South Alabama, among others.
But following a strong 2024 campaign on the prep scene, Ellis has seen his stock soar with Power Four programs entering the mix.
That includes Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels after Ellis took part in the program's camp circuit this month.
Now, after a strong performance, Ellis has earned an offer after he revealed the latest on social media.
The 6-foot-2, 230-pounder is emerging on the recruiting trail with the Rebels striking as the first Southeastern Conference offer for Ellis this offseason.
He's received interest on the recruiting trail with Kiffin and Co. now pulling the trigger.
The Rebels currently hold a commitment from the No. 1 linebacker in America with the program looking to retool the second-level of defense in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
Leesburg (Fla.) Tavares four-star linebacker Izayia Williams revealed a commitment to the Ole Miss Rebels in May after flipping his commitment from the Florida Gators to the Magnolia State school.
The 6-foot-1, 210-pounder has had a unique recruiting process to this point after being verbally committed to multiple programs, but it's Kiffin and Co. with the pledge as it stands.
Now, Ole Miss has entered the mix for Ellis as his process heats up this offseason.
