Ole Miss Football Extends Offer to Legacy Rebel Princeton Umanmielen
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels have extended an offer to Manor (Tex.) athlete Princeton Umanmielen after making the call on Friday.
Umanmielen, a fast-rising prospect in the Lone Star State, is the younger brother of current Rebel Princewill Umanmielen.
Umanmielen's oldest brother, Princely, also suited up for the Rebels prior to being selected in the 2025 NFL Draft by the Carolina Panthers.
The 6-foot-3, 175-pounder is gearing up for his junior season with Ole Miss becoming the first school to extend an offer this week with programs beginning to keep tabs this offseason.
With one brother recently playing under Kiffin, and another now making his way to Oxford for the 2025 season after transferring in from Nebraska, the Ole Miss staff has kept tabs on the 2027 prospect.
Now, an offer is in hand ahead of his third season on the prep scene.
The Buzz: Princewill Umanmielen Ready to Shine
The Nebraska Cornhuskers transfer made his way to the Magnolia State this offseason where he's quickly carving out a role within the defense.
Over his two years at Nebraska, Umanmielen registered 35 total tackles, seven tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.
Heading into the 2025 season, the veteran will look to help the Rebels recover from the loss of his brother [Princely Umanmielen] to the professional ranks this offseason.
“We’re just taking it game by game and trying to go 1-0, attacking the day,” Umanmielen said this offseason. “Just taking it day by day. Stack days. Got to win every day. Can’t take days off because it’s going to come back and bite me in the a**."
For the first-year Rebel, he understands the depth in the trenches for the program with each player flaunting a different "bag" heading into the year.
“I feel like there’s a variety of things that we can all do,” Umanmielen said. “Everybody got different bags, you know? It’s just deep. We can do whatever, and everybody’s versatile, everybody can play different positions. So that’s good.
"We was doing a lot of things during the summer that was working on the details of our pass rush and other things well.”
