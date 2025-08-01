Ole Miss Football Extends Offer to Prized Notre Dame Fighting Irish Cornerback Target
Cincinnati (Ohio) Anderson four-star cornerback Ashton Alston continues emerging as one of the top defensive backs in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.
Alston, a Top-15 cornerback in America, has reeled in a myriad of offers across his prep career following a standout sophomore season in 2024.
The 5-foot-11, 175-pounder has earned scholarships from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Ohio State Buckeyes, Tennessee Volunteers and Notre Dame Fighting Irish, among several others.
Now, Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels have entered the mix after extending an offer to the talented Ohio native on Thursday.
During Alston's sophomore campaign in 2024, he rounded out the season with 46 total tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 10 pass breakups, 2 forced fumbles and 3 interceptions.
Now, he's seen his recruitment process blossom this offseason with multiple Southeastern Conference schools entering the mix.
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are also a program to monitor in his recruitment process after an unofficial visit to South Bend this offseason.
“What made Notre Dame stand out was the culture, environment and brotherhood,” Alston told Rivals on April 18. “What I fell in love with is what they have planned for you after the NFL — like, what they can do for you outside of football.
“Education is very important to me. Notre Dame is a great place where I can get a great education. Then, when I’m done with football, I can do something else with my life.”
Now, it's Kiffin and Co. entering the mix for the highly-touted prospect gearing up for his junior campaign in Cincinnati.
