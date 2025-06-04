Ole Miss Football Extends Offer to Talented Arkansas Razorbacks, Tennessee Target
Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances Academy three-star offensive lineman Edward Baker has quickly emerged as a priority target for a myriad of Southeastern Conference programs.
Baker, a Top-20 prospect in Maryland, is fresh off of a visit to the Arkansas Razorbacks last weekend for a multi-day stay in Fayetteville.
The 6-foot-4, 315-pounder has the Razorbacks squarely in the mix, but other SEC schools are in the mix as well, including the Tennessee Volunteers and Florida Gators.
Now, Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels have officially pulled the trigger and extended an offer to the talented offensive lineman.
Baker received the call from the Rebels this week as they now look to make up ground in his process despite a late offer.
The 2026 prospect will take multiple official visits this summer with Kiffin and Co. certainly looking to earn one of their own in June.
Ole Miss defensive end Dashawn Womack played his high school football at St. Frances Academy where he was teammates with Baker in Maryland.
Now, Womack will certainly be looking to assist in the Rebels' pursuit of the coveted offensive lineman as the program looks to enter the mix in a big way.
Kiffin and the Rebels are intensifying their push for multiple offensive linemen in the 2026 cycle, including a priority prospect that was in Oxford last weekend.
Meet the Priority Target: Tyreek Jemison
Dallas (Ga.) Paulding County three-star offensive lineman Tyreek Jemison fresh off of an official visit to Oxford (Miss.) to check in with Kiffin and the Rebels.
Jemison, one of the top offensive linemen in the Peach State, remains a top target for the Rebels heading into the summer months.
But Ole Miss will be battling it out against a slew of schools down the stretch with Jemison emerging as a fast-rising prospect in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
The 6-foot-5, 330-pounder has the Rebels, North Carolina Tar Heels, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and Kentucky Wildcats, among others, battling for his services.
But it's Ole Miss that is "surging" in his recruitment, according to On3 Sports.
