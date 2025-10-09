Ole Miss Football Eyeing Former Oregon Ducks Five-Star Wide Receiver Commit
Brentwood (Tenn.) five-star wide receiver Kesean Bowman remains one of the hottest prospects on the market with programs from coast-to-coast battling for his commitment.
The top-five wideout in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle recently backed off of a pledge to Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks after being committed to the top-five program in America for a short stint.
Now, the 6-foot-1, 170-pounder is back on the market with the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, LSU Tigers, Ohio State Buckeyes, Michigan Wolverines, and Texas Longhorns, among others, turning up the heat for his services.
It's no secret why the top schools in America are in pursuit of the elite wideout after bursting on the scene as a national prospect in 2024.
During his sophomore campaign, Bowman hauled in 56 receptions for 1,023 yards and eight touchdowns for his prep squad. Now, he's reaping the benefits of his success on the prep scene.
For the Ole Miss Rebels' Week 5 matchup against the LSU Tigers, Bowman was in Oxford to visit with the Rebels where the program impressed the five-star receiver as he evaluated the scenes of the SEC school.
According to 247Sports, the atmosphere at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium stood out for the ex-Oregon pledge where he raved about the state of the program.
As Bowman begins evaluating the contenders in his process after getting back on the market, the Ole Miss Rebels will look to make their presence felt.
The five-star will have a myriad of schools in pursuit, but Lane Kiffin and Co. continue prioritizing the Tennessee native as his process heats back up again.
The 247Sports Evaluation: "Lean, wiry strong outside receiver who consistently makes plays in the short-to-intermediate passing game and in aerial situations. Faster top-end speedsters exist; however, speed-varying nuance is advanced. Wins with impressive acceleration and the ability to shift up and down deftly, particularly within 20 yards.
"Fast enough downfield with the testing data to support that. Strong two-way snaps at receiver and cornerback. Could legitimately play P4 ball at either spot. Major production as a sophomore with 50-plus catches, 1,000-plus yards, and eight touchdowns. Above average route runner at this stage thanks to hip-sinking flexibility; fuels sudden breaks and top-of-route juice.
"Lean and narrow through the core, but broad-shouldered and longer-armed to regularly expand the catch radius. Flashes body control and timing acumen to make contested catches. Projects to the high-major level as a potential multi-year impact player with a long-term ceiling beyond college."
More Ole Miss News:
Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin Reacts to Oklahoma Sooners as Annual SEC Rival
Ole Miss Football Commit, Ex-Michigan Wolverines Pledge Shuts Down Recruitment
Alabama Head Coach Betting Odds: Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin Listed as a Favorite
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.