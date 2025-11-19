Ole Miss Football Flip Target Backs Off Of Commitment to Penn State Nittany Lions
Taylor (Penn.) Riverside three-star defensive lineman Tavian Branch has reopened his recruitment process after backing off of a pledge to the Penn State Nittany Lions on Wednesday.
Branch, a Top-50 defensive lineman in America, revealed a pledge to James Franklin and the Penn State Nittany Lions in September after flipping his pledge from Rutgers, but with a coaching change within the program, he's now pressed the reset button.
The 6-foot-4, 300-pounder is re-evaluating his options with multiple schools in pursuit of his services as the Early Signing Period in December nears.
That includes Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels with the program extending an offer to the Pennsylvania native last month.
“At this time, I am still committed to Penn State. However, due to the recent changes and uncertainty, I have decided to re-open my recruitment," Branch wrote via X amid a Penn State coaching change.
“I am in disbelief,” Branch told The Citizen's Voice. “I understand that this is part of the business. I am going to talk to my family about some things. I need some time to think about this.”
Now, Ole Miss is in on the action with Branch taking an official visit to Oxford this month where Kiffin and Co. knocked it out of the park for the highly-touted defensive lineman.
“The initial process definitely started on the offensive side of the ball,” said Riverside head coach Harry Armstrong. “A year or so ago, he was clearly stronger as an offensive player. I think that started to change when he started running a 4.9 [40-yard dash] and broad jumping over nine feet. He’s so explosive.
“When he took that leap forward athletically, that shines a lot more on the defensive side of the ball. You can showcase those talents more there, and that was eye-opening to college coaches. You didn’t see that kind of burst from him on his sophomore film. I know this spring he ran a 4.89 at the Under Armour camp, and he can still get faster.”
With Branch's process reopened, the Ole Miss Rebels remain a contender to land his commitment prior to the Early Signing Period less than three weeks away.
More Ole Miss News:
National Analyst Believes Miami Dolphins Should Hire Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin
Ole Miss Football Great Doubles Down on Lane Kiffin to Florida Gators 'Not Happening'
Tony Vitello Pokes Fun at Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin in Goodbye to Tennessee
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.