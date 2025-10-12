Ole Miss Football Flip Target, Top-10 Defensive Lineman in America Visits SEC Rival
Suwanee (Ga.) Collins Hill four-star defensive lineman Deuce Geralds is at the top of the board for Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle as the Early Signing Period inches closer.
The Top-10 defensive lineman in America has become a highly-touted prospect on the recruiting scene with powerhouse programs across the nation battling for his services.
Geralds narrowed his focus to the Ole Miss Rebels, LSU Tigers, Oregon Ducks, Ohio State Buckeyes and Michigan Wolverines down the stretch, but one program separated from the pack in August.
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers landed the verbal commitment from the 6-foot-1, 270-pounder out of the Peach State over the summer after he went public with a decision.
“With LSU it’s been my dream school growing up my whole life,” Geralds told Rivals. “I loved LSU since I was a little kid. It’s my hometown.
"I have family there. I just want to come back home and turn up Baton Rouge and the 225 and I want to be part of that.
“I’ve been wanting to be part of that since I was a little kid. To be part of it now is a blessing and dream come true.”
But Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels haven't stopped recruiting Geralds despite a pledge to Kelly's LSU Tigers.
As the Early Signing Period in December nears, the Rebels' coaching staff is keeping tabs on the elite defensive lineman with Geralds becoming a critical flip target, but it'll be a challenge.
“LSU that’s like family over there with Coach Frank,” Geralds told Rivals. “He recruited my dad to college. I was born in Baton Rouge. That was my dream school growing up. Then Coach Kyle being the same type of body type of me as a defensive tackle, him coaching me up would be amazing.
"He had a successful (13-year) career in the NFL. That would be great getting coached by someone that experienced and the same play-style as me.”
Geralds was back in Baton Rouge this past Saturday on an unofficial visit with the LSU Tigers for the program's Week 7 matchup against South Carolina.
Despite the visit, buzz continues circulating surrounding a potential flip from LSU to Ole Miss.
Kiffin and the Rebels received a crystal ball prediction from 247Sports' David Johnson for Ole Miss to flip Geralds away from LSU this month as momentum picks up.
No. 5 Ole Miss continues generating significant buzz across America with the program cruising both on and off the field as the 2025 season rolls on.
