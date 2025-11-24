Ole Miss Football Flips Arkansas Razorbacks Cornerback Commit Amid Lane Kiffin Buzz
Lancaster (Tex.) Duncanville three-star cornerback Victor Lincoln Jr. has flipped his commitment from the Arkansas Razorbacks to the Ole Miss Rebels, he revealed via social media on Monday morning.
Lincoln, a Top-50 cornerback in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, had been committed to the Razorbacks since June, but a coaching change in Fayetteville now changes his plans.
The 6-foot, 165-pounder out of the Lone Star State has reeled in offers from the likes of the Arkansas Razorbacks, Ole Miss Rebels, Penn State Nittany Lions, Nebraska Cornhuskers, and Baylor Bears, among others.
Now, he's made the move from one SEC school to another after flipping his pledge to the Ole Miss Rebels.
Despite the uncertainty surrounding Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin's future in Oxford, the program has seen the 2026 Recruiting Class remain strong with Lincoln joining a Top-25 class in America.
The LSU Tigers and Florida Gators remain in pursuit of Kiffin as the pair of SEC schools look to lure him out of the Magnolia State.
Ole Miss Athletics Director Keith Carter met with Kiffin on Friday where both parties decided he will coach the Egg Bowl vs. Mississippi State on Nov. 28 - then make an announcement on his plans for the future the next day [Nov. 29].
“Coach Kiffin and I have had many pointed and positive conversations regarding his future at Ole Miss, including meeting today with Chancellor Boyce,” Carter wrote in a statement. “While we discuss next steps, we know we cannot lose sight of what is most important – our sixth-ranked team that is poised to finish the regular season in historic fashion.
“Despite the outside noise, Coach Kiffin is focused on preparing our team for the Egg Bowl, and together, we want to ensure that our players and coaches can concentrate fully on next Friday’s game.
"This team is on the cusp of an unprecedented season, and it’s imperative they feel the support of the Ole Miss family in the week ahead. An announcement on Coach Kiffin’s future is expected the Saturday following the game.”
