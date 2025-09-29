Ole Miss Football Flips Michigan Wolverines Commit, Coveted Four-Star Cornerback
Carrollton (Ga.) four-star cornerback Dorian Barney has flipped his commitment from the Michigan Wolverines to the Ole Miss Rebels, he revealed via social media on Sunday night.
Barney, a Top-25 cornerback in America, joins the Rebels 2026 Recruiting Cycle after a successful official visit to Oxford over the weekend.
The 6-foot, 170-pounder took a multi-day stay to the Magnolia State where he was on-hand for the program's Week 5 win over the LSU Tigers.
“The environment was crazy,” Barney told Rivals after the visit this weekend. “My first time going to a Ole Miss game didn’t disappoint me.
"The direction (Kiffin is) leading the team in is great, he’s one of the best coaches in college football. If they keep playing this way I see a Natty in them.”
The Top-300 prospect committed to the Michigan Wolverines in July, but a multi-day visit to Oxford over the weekend swayed Barney away to the Rebels.
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss program continue stacking blue-chippers in the 2026 Recruiting Class with Barney the latest notable addition.
The Recent Addition: Emanuel Tucker
New Albany (Miss.) four-star offensive lineman Emanuel Tucker flipped his commitment from the LSU Tigers to Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels in September after an unofficial visit to Oxford.
Tucker, the No. 1 offensive lineman in Mississippi, flips his pledge to the hometown program after being committed to Brian Kelly and the Tigers since early June.
The 6-foot-7, 285-pounder was in Oxford for an unofficial visit with the program where Kiffin and Co. rolled out the red carpet for their priority prospect.
“My favorite thing was how they ran their offense,” Tucker told Rivals summer. “It’s something I’m really interested in and would love to be a part of.”
Tucker comes in as a Top-10 overall prospect in the Magnolia State with the Rebels chipping away over the summer in order to add him to the 2026 Recruiting Class.
Now, he joins a talented haul for Ole Miss in the cycle with multiple blue-chip prospects committed to Kiffin's program heading into a critical fall stretch.
