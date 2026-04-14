Ole Miss Football, Texas Longhorns Among Top Contenders for Fast-Rising Cornerback

Garland (Tex.) Lakeview Centennial four-star cornerback Montre Jackson has narrowed his focus to four programs with Pete Golding's Ole Miss Rebels firmly in the race.

Jackson has cruised up the recruiting rankings where he checks in as a Top-25 cornerback in America with programs galore extending offers his way over the years.

The 6-foot-1, 170-pounder has earned scholarships from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, Texas Longhorns, SMU Mustangs, Texas A&M Aggies, Oklahoma Sooners, and Texas Tech Red Raiders, among others, across his time on the prep scene.

But contenders are emerging for Jackson with the Ole Miss Rebels sitting alongside the Texas Longhorns, SMU Mustangs, and Texas Tech Red Raiders as the four finalists in contention for his commitment.

It's no surprise that the Ole Miss Rebels - alongside the trio of Lone Star State programs - are locked in as the finalists after Jackson recently set official visits to each program.

The trips will begin at the end of May with a multi-day stay to Texas Tech (May 29) followed by SMU (June 5), Texas (June 12) and Ole Miss (June 19).

NEWS: Four-Star CB Montre Jackson is down to 4 Schools, he tells me for @Rivals⁰⁰The 6’1 185 CB from Garland, TX is ranked as a Top 5 CB in the Lone Star State (per Rivals Industry)⁰⁰Where Should He Go?https://t.co/mS78sZ60OK pic.twitter.com/5uXh2JJVDN — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 14, 2026

The Texas Longhorns currently hold the lead on the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine as the favorite after trimming his list.

“Texas has definitely stayed at the top for me because of how consistent they’ve been throughout my recruitment,” Jackson previously told Rivals. “Over the past few months, what’s really stood out is the energy around the program, the way the coaches believe in me, and how they see me fitting into what they’re building.

"Those relationships have grown a lot — it’s not just football anymore, it feels more personal, like they genuinely care about me as a person, too.”

But the Ole Miss Rebels will be a program to monitor here with Pete Golding and Co. receiving the final official visit from Jackson on June 19.

Now, as the offseason rolls on, all eyes will be on Jackson's process with four official visits locked in to his finalists amid a pivotal stretch in his recruitment.

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