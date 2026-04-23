Florida Gators Transfer, Ole Miss Football Safety Reveals Why He Made Move to Oxford

Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels acted fast in the NCAA Transfer Portal this offseason after inking a myriad of highly-touted players to the 2026 roster.

From Big 12 talents to transfers moving on from SEC programs, Golding and Co. casted a wide net in order to reconstruct the roster for this upcoming season as the Rebels entered reload mode.

Ole Miss ultimately secured the No. 2 rated Transfer Portal Class in America headlined by a myriad of defensive additions.

Florida Gators defensive back Sharif Denson is among the newcomers on the 2026 roster where he's raved about what led him to Oxford.

“I would say my visit when I came,” Denson said of why he chose Ole Miss. “The amount of love, and just how they explained to me exactly how I’d be used. They were just competing in the College Football Playoff, and they’ve been consistent, so it’s hard to pass up.”

Denson even evaluated how he was pulling for Ole Miss during the program's College Football Playoff run - watching ex-Rebels safety Wydett Williams.

“It was hard because we played them, but I was kind of rooting for them to win,” Denson said. “It was cool to see the [defensive backs] play.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

“I was definitely watching Wydett Williams. He played free safety. I was watching him ball out and make plays. Just seeing how they played and how I could do what they do to make plays as well.”

Denson is coming off of a strong stint with the Floridsa Gators where he tallied 95 tackles, an interception, three pass breakups, 6.5 TFLs, 2.0 sacks and a forced fumble as a Gator. Across the 2025 season, he logged 53 tackles and two tackles for loss.

Now, all eyes are on the Florida Gators transfer as he gears up for Year 1 in Oxford where he's intrigued in the role Pete Golding and Co. will put him in.

“At Florida, I was mostly a star because we had a weak safety and a star. I was always at the point of attack,” Denson said.

“But here it’s a Lion and a Ram, which is like the star and the weak safety mixed in between each other. So I can show more versatility, and I like that. I wanted to do that.

“Just more detail in coverage and switching things up a little bit. We might have been a little static at Florida. But here, they go into a little bit more detail and make a couple more adjustments.”

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