Ole Miss Football, Florida Gators, Notre Dame Among Top Landing Spots for Elite EDGE

Greenwich (Conn.) four-star edge rusher Mekai Brown has locked in an unofficial visit schedule for this spring with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels eyeing the elite defender.

Brown checks in as a Top-10 EDGE in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with programs from coast-to-coast intensifying their pursuit for the talented Connecticut native as his recruitment explodes.

The 6-foot-6, 235-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, LSU Tigers, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, UCLA Bruins, and Penn State Nittany Lions, among several others, across his prep career.

Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels made the call last fall with the defensive coaching staff eyeing the coveted defender as his recruitment took off. Now, a visit is locked in.

Brown has a myriad of unofficial visits locked in for this spring, he told Rivals, with Ole Miss securing one of their own:

- Florida Gators: March 3

- North Carolina Tar Heels: March 9

- Missouri Tigers: March 17

- Ole Miss Rebels: March 19

- Texas A&M Aggies: March 27

- Penn State Nittany Lions: April 3

- South Carolina Gamecocks: April 8

- Kentucky Wildcats: Apri 17

- Notre Dame Fighting Irish: April 24

- UCLA Bruins: April 29

Elite EDGE Mekai Brown has a national offer list, and the 4-star will have a busy spring as he works to make his decision.



The latest: https://t.co/6dpWjgYWqT pic.twitter.com/i7DasqWi8V — ChadSimmons (@ChadSimmons_) February 10, 2026

Ole Miss will get the Top-10 EDGE in America down to Oxford this spring with an unofficial visit on the docket for March 19 as his rise continues.

“I've played ever since fourth grade," Brown told Pittsburgh Panthers On SI. "I played for the Riverside Gators in the GYFL Greenwich League. In our town, it's our little Pop Warner league here, and I played up until eighth grade.

"And ninth-grade summer, I did some of the preseason stuff, but I went to focus and play basketball, mostly because I was going to a new school.

“This year, I really loved the game, and I was really good at it. I didn't think there was much of a point quitting something that I loved and was good at, and so I picked it up again. And yeah, this is how it turned out.”

The rising senior continues making a name for himself in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle all eyes on a pivotal offseason in his process with double-digit visits on the docket.

