Ole Miss Football, Florida Gators, Texas Longhorns Fighting for Blue-Chip Linebacker

Lyons (Ga.) Toombs County four-star linebacker Kareem Palmer continues navigating a pivotal offseason in his recruitment process with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels firmly in the race.

Palmer checks in as a Top-50 linebacker in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with Southeastern Conference programs galore fighting for his commitment with six schools piquing his interest.

The 6-foot-2, 210-pounder out of the Peach State has reeled in offers from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, Florida Gators, Texas Longhorns, Tennessee Volunteers, and Kentucky Wildcats, but six schools remain on his radar.

Palmer is eyeing the Ole Miss Rebels, Texas Longhorns, Auburn Tigers, Alabama Crimson Tide, Texas A&M Aggies, and Florida Gators as the programs that are in contention, according to Rivals.

It’s an all-SEC battle for LB Kareem Palmer with two programs emerging as frontrunners, writes @ChadSimmons_ 👀



Intel: https://t.co/VMzePMxe3I pic.twitter.com/9uECJhC4xT — Rivals (@Rivals) March 27, 2026

Palmer is coming off of a productive 2025 campaign as a junior at Toombs County High School after logging 79 tackles, nine tackles for loss, one sack, one pass breakup, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery.

Now, with the offseason in full swing, the highly-touted Georgia defender is locking in on his finalists with the Ole Miss Rebels fighting for his commitment.

Ole Miss is gearing up for a pivotal offseason stretch with visitors galore set to make their way down to the Magnolia State for unofficial and official visits.

Golding and Co. have another linebacker on the program's radar with Brentwood Academy (Tenn.) four-star linebacker Kenneth Simon II.

Simon has enjoyed a meteoric rise where he checks in as the No. 7 rated linebacker in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle as programs across America quickly enter the race following a strong junior campaign.

Courtesy of Kenneth Simon's Instagram: [Courtesy of @claraproductions].

"Modern 3-4 linebacker projection with the athleticism, physicality and awareness to play all three downs," 247Sports wrote of Simon. "Began prep career as a safety, but got more and more snaps in the box as a junior for a Brentwood Academy squad that captured a Tennessee Division II-AA championship.

Simon is expected in Oxford during the weekend of April 3 for a visit wth the Ole Miss Rebels staff as the program puts a foot on the gas for his services.

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