Ole Miss Football Gaining Momentum for Mississippi's Top Prospects Amid Major Push

Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels are building momentum on the recruiting trail this offseason with the coaching staff eyeing multiple top prospects from the Magnolia State.

Once Golding took over as the shot-caller of the Rebels, he quickly attacked the recruiting trail where he assembled the No. 2 rated Transfer Portal Class in America last month.

But his focus is now solely on building out a strong 2027 Recruiting Class with the coaching staff in Oxford making it a point to lock down Mississippi on the recruiting scene.

Now, Ole Miss is firmly in the mix for a myriad of the state's top prospects. What's the latest on Ole Miss' pursuit?

Three Mississippi Targets to Know: 2027 Cycle Edition

No. 1: OT DJ Dotson

Hattiesburg (Miss.) Oak Grove three-star offensive tackle DJ Dotson has locked in an official visit with Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels with the coaching staff turning up the heat for the Magnolia State prospect.

Dotson checks in as a Top-50 offensive tackle in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with a myriad of schools battling for his commitment this offseason amid a pivotal stretch in his process.

The 6-foot-7, 320-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, Georgia Bulldogs, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, Mississippi State Bulldogs, and Oregon State Beavers, among several others, across his prep career.

Courtesy of Cain Van Norden on X.

But contenders are beginning to emerge with Golding and Co. making an impression on the hometown prospect.

Dotson has now locked in an official visit for the weekend of June 5 in what is quickly shaping up to be the biggest recruiting stretch of the offseason for the Ole Miss program.

No. 2: DL Ben'Jarvius Shumaker

Ackerman (Miss.) Choctaw County four-star defensive lineman Ben'Jarvius Shumaker continues navigating a pivotal offseason in his recruitment with Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels making their presence felt.

Shumaker checks in as a Top-50 prospect in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle and the No. 4 rated defensive lineman in America with programs from coast-to-coast battling Ole Miss for his services this offseason.

Now, an official visit is locked in with the 6-foot-3, 260-pounder set to visit the Ole Miss Rebels on a multi-day stay from June 5-7 amid a pivotal stretch in his recruitment process.

Courtesy of Ben'Jarvius Shumaker on X.

No. 3: DL Mitchell Turner

Louisville (Miss.) four-star defensive lineman Mitchell Turner continues his meteoric rise this offseason with Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels turning up the heat for the Magnolia State defender.

Turner checks in as the No. 3 rated defensive lineman in the 2027 Recruiting Class after cruising up the recruiting rankings in the recent Rivals update with programs galore battling for his pledge.

The 6-foot-3, 275-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, Texas Longhorns, Arkansas Razorbacks, Florida Gators, Texas A&M Aggies, and Missouri Tigers, among several others, as SEC schools enter the race.

Golding and Co. have locked in an official visit with the Mississippi native where he will make his way over to Oxford during the weekend of June 5-7 with the Rebels set to roll out the red carpet.

