Ole Miss Football, Georgia Bulldogs and Colorado Buffaloes Emerging for Elite Wideout
Sarasota (Fla.) Booker four-star wide receiver Tyren Wortham has reopened his recruitment after backing off of a commitment to the Michigan State Spartans on Monday.
Wortham, a Top-50 wideout in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, is back on the market with a myriad of programs set to enter the race for one of the top uncommitted prospects on the board ahead of December's Early Signing Period.
The 6-foot, 185-pound speedster has earned offers from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, Georgia Bulldogs, Colorado Buffaloes, Auburn Tigers, and North Carolina Tar Heels, among others.
But with his process now reopened, Wortham will begin identifying the new contenders with the Ole Miss Rebels looking to get in on the action.
According to Rivals' Hayes Fawcett, the Auburn Tigers, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, Colorado Buffaloes, Georgia Bulldogs, UCF Knights, Louisville Cardinals, and Ole Miss Rebels are schools to keep tabs on.
During Wortham's breakout season in 2024, he wrapped up his junior campaign with 67 catches for 1,360 yards (20.3 YPC) and 17 touchdowns on his way to becoming a coveted wideout in the Sunshine State.
The Ole Miss Rebels currently hold a Top-25 Recruiting Class in the 2026 cycle with a myriad of blue-chippers making up the haul.
At the wide receiver position, Lane Kiffin and Co. hold a pair of commitments from four-star Corey Barber and three-star Jameson Powell as the names to know.
Hoover (Ala.) Spain Park four-star wide receiver Corey Barber revealed a commitment to Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels in May after going public with a decision.
Barber, a Top-50 wideout in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, announced his pledge to the Rebels over the likes of the Tennessee Volunteers, Georgia Bulldogs, and Alabama Crimson Tide, among several others.
The 6-foot-1,185-pounder from Alabama had a myriad of schools pursuing his services with the "Who's Who" of college football making waves, but it quickly became the Rebels beginning to separate themselves from the pack.
"I’m comfortable there," Barber told Rivals. "They treat me and my family like family. I’ve been to practice plus an official visit so I’ve spent more time at Ole Miss than the others.
"It’s a great program with a great, experienced coaching staff. And a great and very supportive community."
Now, the program isn't shying away from adding more talent to the receiving corps with Wortham becoming a name to know.
