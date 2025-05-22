Ole Miss Football Holds In-Home Visit With Top-10 EDGE, Colorado Buffaloes Target
Orland (Fla.) IMG Academy four-star edge rusher Jake Kreul has become one of the hottest prospects on the market this offseason with a myriad of schools in the mix.
Kreul, the No. 7 rated EDGE in America, is coming off of an impressive junior campaign while facing fierce competition on the national stage.
The 6-foot-2, 220-pound Sunshine State native has blossomed into an elite-level recruit with Ole Miss, Oklahoma, LSU, Ohio State and Colorado, among others, battling for his services.
Kreul is in the midst of a pivotal stretch of his process with official visit season in full swing and coaches swinging by for in-home visits; all while dissecting his contending schools.
He's got Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes on the official visit schedule alongside the Ohio State Buckeyes, Florida Gators, Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns.
But the Ole Miss Rebels are looking to ramp up their push for Kreul with defensive coordinator Pete Golding making the trip down to the Sunshine State this week for an in-home visit.
“The communication is super-important to me. Early on, someone told me to go to a school that is desperate for you. The communication and how hard schools recruit me show me a lot,” Kreul told On3 Sports in November.
“That and how the coaches teach means a lot to me. I love ball, so who can teach me will go a long way in my recruitment.”
After two seasons with Bishop Moore in Orlando, Kreul made the move to IMG Academy.
During his sophomore campaign in 2023, he ended the year with 76 total tackles, he notched 34 tackles for loss and a whopping 17 sacks.
Then, he made the move to IMG Academy for his junior season in 2024 alongside a myriad of Division I prospects at IMG.
Despite sharing the field with coveted recruits, Kreul still managed to rack up 39 tackles, six sacks and 11 QB hurries in last season.
Now, he's one of the most-sought after prospects remaining on the market with the Ole Miss Rebels intensifying their pursuit.
Ole Miss has had the staff on the road this week meeting with multiple priority targets in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
The Other In-Home Visit From This Week: Tyreek Jemison
Jemison, one of the top offensive linemen in the Peach State, has reeled in a myriad of offers across the recent months.
That includes one from Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels as the program enters in the mix for the talented prospect.
The 6-foot-5, 330-pounder has the Rebels, North Carolina Tar Heels, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and Kentucky Wildcats, among others, battling for his services.
Now, it's Ole Miss that is "surging" in his recruitment, according to On3 Sports.
Jemison has locked in an official visit with the Ole Miss Rebels, 247Sports reported last Wednesday. He will be in for a multi-day stay beginning on May 30.
But Jemison has now received another face-to-face meeting with Ole Miss offensive line coach John Garrison on Tuesday.
Garrison took the time to head to Georgia for a meeting with Jemison as the Rebels turn up the heat.
The talented Peach State prospect was back in the Magnolia State last month for an unofficial visit where he soaked in the scenes of Spring Camp.
"It was a great visit," Jemison told 247Sports of his recent visit to Oxford. "I liked the energy and the juice. It was very well. It was the last practice, so it was like the last day of school.
"It was very high intensity on the field. Coach (Lane) Kiffin and Coach (John) Garrison have a lot of juice. All in all, it was a great practice with great intensity."
