Ole Miss Football Hosting Four-Star SEC Commitment for Official Visit This Weekend
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels are preparing for a critical weekend in Oxford with multiple blue-chip prospects set to make their way to campus for official visits.
The list of recruits heading to town continued growing this week with the program adding Baton Rouge (La.) Central linebacker JaMichael Garrett.
Garrett, who recently made the move from Alabama to Louisiana to round out his high school career, will officially visit Ole Miss this weekend.
The four-star, Top-10 linebacker in America remains one of the most sought-after second-level defenders with multiple premier programs pursuing his services.
As it currently stands, Garrett is committed to Hugh Freeze and the Auburn Tigers after going public with a decision last summer.
The 6-foot-, 195-pounder has reeled in offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Miami Hurricanes and USC Trojans, among others, but the Ole Miss Rebels are a school that continues generating buzz.
Garrett is coming off a junior campaign in 2024 that saw 91 total tackles, according to MaxPreps. Across the last two seasons, he has totaled 178 tackles, 36 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, 19 quarterback hurries and two interceptions.
He's wreaked havoc during his time on the prep scene with multiple schools continuing to make their presence felt in his process.
Now, it'll be Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels that will have him in Oxford this weekend for a multi-day stay alongside a myriad of coveted prospects.
Ole Miss is looking to reconstruct the linebacker room in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle with Garrett emerging as a critical target, but the program is also intensifying its push for other recruits.
Meet a Priority Target: Anthony Davis
Loganville (Ga.) Grayson four-star linebacker Anthony Davis will take an official visit to Ole Miss this summer as his recruitment process blossoms heading into his senior campaign.
Davis, a Top-20 rated linebacker in America, plays his prep ball for one of the Peach State's top high school programs as he continues his development for the next level.
Now, after an impressive junior season, college programs are salivating at the potential the talented second-level defender attains.
Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels sit atop the list for Davis alongside the Alabama Crimson Tide and Auburn Tigers.
The 6-foot-1, 190-pounder flaunts an impressive offer list, but according to Rivals, it's Ole Miss and Alabama that sit at the top as it currently stands.
Davis unofficially visited the Rebels on April 17 where he had the chance to soak in the scenes of the Magnolia State for a quick trip around the staff.
“The hospitality they showed me and my family was like no other,” Davis told On3 Sports. “I sat down with the DC for a hour just going over how I fit their scheme and it was great.”
The coveted linebacker will officially visit the Auburn Tigers this weekend and he'll also check in with the Alabama Crimson Tide on June 20 to round out his summer trips.
But the Ole Miss Rebels have now landed an official visit with Davis where he'll be in Oxford during the weekend of June 6, according to On3 Sports.
