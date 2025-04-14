Ole Miss Football Hosts Pair of Prized SEC Commitments to Visit Oxford
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels remain active on the recruiting trail with the program looking to build on their talented 2026 Recruiting Class.
Over the weekend, the Rebels held their annual spring event in Oxford with multiple priority targets making their way to campus.
That included a pair of prospects currently committed to other Southeastern Conference schools.
Which SEC pledges made their way to town?
The Flip Watch Candidates: Rebels Host SEC Commits
Emanuel Tucker: Mississippi State [OT]
New Albany (Miss.) four-star offensive tackle Emanuel Tucker made his to Oxford for a visit on Saturday, according to 247Sports.
The coveted prospect is currently committed to in-state rivals, Mississippi State, but that hasn't stopped the Ole Miss Rebels from pursuing his services.
Tucker currently attends New Albany High School in New Albany (Miss.) and is a Top-10 prospect in the Magnolia State.
The 6-foot-5, 290-pounder remains a priority target for the Rebels, along with other Power Four schools, as his process ramps up.
According to 247 Sports, Tucker has reeled in 15 division one offers including 10 Group of Four offers, and 7 SEC offers.
Tucker has had an interesting recruiting period where Mississippi State battled back to land his commitment over the Miami Hurrricanes.
"I know a lot of people were thinking that I was going to Miami, but me and my family sat down and said staying at home is what is best for me," Tucker told 247Sports
"With that being said, I really appreciate the way that Mississippi State has been recruiting me ever since Coach (Jeff) Lebby showed up.
"When Coach Loadholt arrived, he immediately started showing me a lot of love. I really feel like he is going to be a coach who helps me develop and be able to make it on the next level."
Braylon Outlaw: Tennessee Volunteers [Linebacker]
Pike Road (Miss.) linebacker Braylon Outlaw made his way to town on Saturday for a visit with the program, according to 247Sports.
Outlaw is currently committed to the Tennessee Volunteers but Lane Kiffin and Co. remain a program looking to flip the talented defender.
Outlaw is a three star outside linebacker out of Pike Road High School in Pike Road (Ala.) and comes in as a Top-100 linebacker in America.
The talented Alabama native is listed at 6-foot, 200 pounds and he is an extremely explosive prospect at the second level.
Outlaw is viewed as a Swiss Army Knife at the next level with multiple programs believing he can be used in multiple ways.
"Some [programs] see me as a linebacker, and some more see me as, like, a hybrid, which is kind of what I played last season," Outlaw told 247Sports last summer. "Everybody kind of had their different views on it, though."
When asked about what Tennessee saw in him his answer was quick.
"(Tennessee's coaches) just say they liked how quick I play on film, how I can move at the linebacker spot. I'm, like, really versatile, just play fast. That's what they really liked about me.” Outlaw said.
Now, Ole Miss has received another unofficial visit with the program looking to battle down the stretch for his services.
More Ole Miss News:
Ole Miss Quarterback Confident He's "The Best" QB in the 2025 NFL Draft
Top-10 Quarterback in America Locks in Ole Miss Visit
Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss Rebels Confirm Spring Game Plans in April
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.