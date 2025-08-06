Ole Miss Football Icon Reveals Why He Committed to Rebels Over Georgia Bulldogs
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown has carved out a path as one of the top pass catchers in the NFL since hearing his name called in the 2019 NFL Draft.
The Ole Miss icon dominated the college scene during his time in Oxford after committing to the Rebels out of high school.
Brown was ranked as the No. 4 overall recruit and No. 5 wide receiver in the 2016 high school recruiting class where he pledged to play football at Ole Miss over the likes of Alabama, Mississippi State and Georgia.
In three seasons, he caught 189 passes for 2,984 yards and 19 touchdowns where he left his mark as one of the best receivers in school history.
But one school that was firmly in the race to land Brown's services was the Georgia Bulldogs.
What led Brown to bypass the opportunity to play for the SEC program? Socks.
“I didn’t choose Georgia. I got recruited by Georgia. I didn’t choose Georgia because I don’t like wearing black socks,” Brown said on Pardon My Take recently.
“That may be crazy, but I hate wearing black socks... Putting on black socks with black cleats, it’s just so hideous. Because when I put on white, I feel so fast, so smooth. It’s just something about it.”
Brown emerged as one of the top wide receivers in Ole Miss history prior to be selected by the Tennessee Titans in the 2019 NFL Draft.
