Ole Miss Football Impresses No. 1 Athlete in Indiana on Official Visit to Oxford
Lincoln City (Ind.) Heritage Hills three-star athlete Jett Goldsberry is fresh off of an official visit to Oxford this past weekend after taking a multi-day trip to see the Ole Miss Rebels.
Goldsberry, one of the top two-way players in America, is coming off of a dominant junior campaign for his prep squad where he gained interest from multiple top programs.
That includes Kiffin and the Co. with the Ole Miss program keeping tabs on the Hoosier State star as he navigates a critical offseason in his recruitment.
The 6-foot, 195-pounder is coming off a standout junior season where he threw for 1,807 yards and 26 touchdowns to just four interceptions.
He also tallied another 1,676 rushing yards and 28 more scores.
Goldsberry is a three-year starter on defense where he has logged 212 career tackles, four forced fumbles and three interceptions during his time on the prep scene.
It's clear the dynamic ability of Goldsberry is what has intrigued multiple Power Four schools with the talented two-way star now trimming his list.
He's down to the Ole Miss Rebels, North Carolina Tar Heels, West Virginia Mountaineers, Rutgers Scarlet Knights, Wake Forest Demon Deacons and the Purdue Boilermakers.
Goldsberry has revealed a commitment date for July 7th as he narrows his focus to the contenders in his process.
The Ole Miss Rebels will be battling multiple schools down the stretch, but are sitting "very high" on his list, according to On3 Sports.
Kiffin and Co. remain in pursuit of the top prospects in America with the program looking to add to its Top-25 overall class in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
