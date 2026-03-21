Ole Miss Football Labeled 'Biggest Threat' in Pursuit of Dynamic LSU Tigers Target

New Orleans (La.) St. Augustine four-star wide receiver Miguel Whitley has narrowed his focus to a handful of schools this offseason with the Ole Miss Rebels firmly in the race for the dynamic pass-catcher.

Whitley checks in as the No. 2 rated wideout in Louisiana - and a Top-15 overall wideout in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle - with Pete Golding and Co. set to battle multiple heavy-hitters this offseason.

The 6-foot, 170-pounder has reeled in offers from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, LSU Tigers, Tennessee Volunteers, and Ohio State Buckeyes, among several others, as his meteoric rise continues on the prep scene.

But there are contenders firmly in the race with the Ole Miss Rebels target with schools turning up the heat following a strong junior campaign.

The No. 11 rated wide receiver in America is fresh off a 2025 campaign where he reeled in 46 passes for 869 yards and 14 touchdowns - averaging 18.9 yards per reception - alongside a talented St. Augustine offense that reached the state title game in the Caesars SuperDome.

For Ole Miss, Golding and Co. have Louisiana ties here that have lifted the Rebels among Whitley's final five schools with associate head coach/running backs coach Frank Wilson spearheading the push.

Wilson is a New Orleans (La.) St. Augustine alumnus - the same school where Whitley attends- as he goes deep into his bag of tricks.

Courtesy of Miguel Whitley via X.

Whitley recently locked his final finalists with the Ole Miss Rebels sitting alongside the LSU Tigers, Ohio State Buckeyes, Tennessee Volunteers, and Houston Cougars - but other schools are also getting involved with the Arkansas Razorbacks making an aggressive push this offseason as well.

“Four star wide receiver Miguel Whitley is getting a closer look at a few new contenders this spring, including Arkansas and Ohio State,” Rivals said in a recent article. “He’s got strong ties to the staff in Fayetteville and a fantastic connection with lead recruiter Cortez Hankton in Columbus.

"Tennessee, Ole Miss and LSU are all set to host the top 100 prospect for official visits, and I view the Tigers as the team best positioned to eventually sign the in state prospect.”

Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels will get an official visit of their own during the weekend of May 29-31 in what is a sizable move for Golding's staff with the program swinging for the fences here.

Sources have also indicated to Ole Miss Rebels On SI that the LSU Tigers will get a crack at Whitley on June 19 for a multi-day stay.

New Orleans (La.) St. Augustine 4-star WR Miguel Whitley is expected to be back in Baton Rouge this weekend for an unofficial visit with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers coaching staff.#LSU is pushing to separate from the pack here...



More: https://t.co/8kB38lNvwy pic.twitter.com/s6OxN2ClXz — LSU Tigers On SI (@LSUTigersSI) March 21, 2026

Now, all eyes are on Whitley's recruitment with the Ole Miss coaching staff turning up the heat this offseason with a multi-day stay locked in.

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