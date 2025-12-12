Ole Miss Football Lands Commitment From In-State Wide Receiver, Fast-Rising Recruit

Madison (Miss.) Madison-Ridgeland Academy three-star wide receiver Case Thomas has committed to Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels, he revealed via social media on Friday.

Thomas, a Top-250 wide receiver in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, has earned offers from a myriad of programs across his time on the prep scene with interest from SEC schools.

Across his senior campaign this fall, the 6-foot-2, 190 pounder wrapped up his final year on the high school scene by grabbing 67 passes for 1,215 yards and nine touchdowns.

Now, after bypassing offers from the likes of the Akron Zips, Arkansas State Red Wolves, Louisiana Tech Bulldogs, and Jackson State Tigers, among others, Thomas will stay home to compete in the Southeastern Conference after making his move on Friday.

The in-state wideout joins Kervin Johnson, who flipped his commitment from LSU to Ole Miss during the Early Signing Period, and Jase Mathews as the receivers in the 2026 Recruiting Class for the Rebels.

The Leakesville (Miss.) Greene County five-star officially flipped his commitment from the Auburn Tigers to the Ole Miss Rebels last Friday during the Early Signing Period where he ultimately put pen to paper with the program in Oxford.

The No. 3 rated wideout in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle pledged to Auburn over the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, LSU Tigers and Texas A&M Aggies in August, but the staff in Oxford kept a foot on the gas for the elite wideout down the stretch.

“The people that didn’t leave I’m still in connections as well, and they’re pulling for me and say I need to stay home,” he told Rivals this week.

Mathews initially pledged to the Auburn Tigers with the relationship of Hugh Freeze setting the tone in the recruitment process, but with Freeze relieved of his duties, Ole Miss came in swinging.

Courtesy of Jase Mathews' X/Twitter: @mathews_jase.

Scouting Jase Mathews:

“Mathews is a skilled wide receiver who could push as the top pass-catcher in the 2026 cycle. Has a big frame that belies the eye test, measuring in at around 6-foot-1.5, 195 pounds with 33-inch arms and 10-inch hands. Registers as a plus athlete in the combine setting. Operates with a high level of skill on Friday nights and in the camp setting.

"Shows the ability to create separation at every level. Stacks defenders off the line of scrimmage and has considerable shake within his routes.

