Ole Miss Football Lands Commitment From No. 1 Rated Athlete in Indiana
Lincoln City (Ind.) Heritage Hills three-star athlete Jett Goldsberry has committed to Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels, he announced via social media on Monday.
Goldsberry, the No. 1 rated athlete in Indiana, chose the Rebels over the North Carolina Tar Heels, West Virginia Mountaineers, Rutgers Scarlet Knights and Wake Forest Demon Deacons down the stretch of his process.
One of the top two-way prospects in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, Goldsberry is coming off of a dominant junior campaign for his prep squad where he gained interest from multiple coveted programs.
That included Lane Kiffin and the Co. with the Ole Miss program intensifying its pursuit throughout the offseason.
The 6-foot, 195-pounder threw for 1,807 yards and 26 touchdowns to just four interceptions as a quarterback for his high school squad.
He also tallied another 1,676 rushing yards and 28 more scores.
Goldsberry is a three-year starter on defense where he has logged 212 career tackles, four forced fumbles and three interceptions during his time on the prep scene.
It's clear the dynamic ability of Goldsberry is what has intrigued multiple Power Four schools with the talented two-way star now Oxford bound after making the move.
“I’m open to moving wherever,” Goldsberry said of his position at the next level. “I play so many positions in high school right now. That wouldn’t be a problem. I’m opening to anything. I just want to be on the field.”
What was the talented Hoosier State native looking for while making a decision?
“I tell people I've stayed calm throughout the process,” Goldsberry said. “Take what you can get and evaluate the schools. I want to go where I can get to the play in the first year or two. Nice campus and being around people that you want to be with. There’s a lot of little things that go into it.”
Kiffin and Co. remain in pursuit of the top prospects in America with the program looking to add to its Top-20 overall class in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
