Ole Miss Football Lands Commitment From No. 2 Rated Defensive Lineman in America
Memphis (Tenn.) MASE four-star defensive lineman Jamarkus Pittman has committed to Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels, he revealed via social media on Friday night.
Pittman, the No. 2 rated defensive lineman in America, gives Kiffin and Co. a monster addition to the Rebels' fast-rising 2027 Recruiting Class.
The 6-foot-5, 300-pounder has reeled in offers from then likes of the Arkansas Razorbacks, Georgia Bulldogs, Florida Gators and Oklahoma Sooners, among several others, during his process.
But it's the Ole Miss Rebels securing the pledge prior to his junior campaign in Tennessee.
“Just the coaching staff and relationships, that’s what stands out,” Pittman told On3 Sports of what he liked at Ole Miss. “I loved it (the defense this year).”
Defensive line coach Randall Joyner once again lands a critical piece to the future of his position group where he continues asserting himself on the recruiting trail.
The Rebels are scorching hot on the recruiting scene in both the 2026 and 2027 classes with the busy summer months here.
Pittman is commitment No. 3 in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle where he joins a pair of Top-300 prospects in offensive lineman Li'Marcus Jones and defensive back Trae Collins.
The Recent 2027 Pledge: Trae Collins
Hazlehurst (Miss.) defensive back Trae Collins committed to Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels in May after going public with a decision.
Collins, a Top-300 prospect in the 2027 Reecruiting Cycle, shuts down his recruitment prior to his junior campaign with Kiffin and Co. getting the verbal pledge.
The 6-foot-2, 175-pounder has flown under the radar with less than double-digit offers, but is quickly garnering interest from the top programs in America.
Now, it's Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels that have landed the early commitment.
According to On3 Sports' recent recruiting rankings, Collins is rated as the No. 216 overall prospect in the country, No. 19 safety in America and the No. 8 prospect in Mississippi.
