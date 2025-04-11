Ole Miss Football Lands Commitment From Prized In-State Cornerback
Tupelo (Miss.) three-star cornerback Braylen Williams has revealed a commitment to Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels, he announced via social media on Friday.
Williams, one of the top defensive backs in Mississippi, joins a talented 2026 Recruiting Class with the Rebels landing his pledge.
The 6-foot-1, 185-pounder is coming off of a junior campaign that quickly put his name on the map with multiple Power Four schools pursuing his services.
Williams led his Tupelo squad to a state championship run after transferring in last year.
It's been a hectic stretch in Williams' recruitment after reeling in offers from the likes of Auburn, Arkansas and Mississippi State, among several others, during his recruiting process.
The prized defensive back is the first commit on defense for the Rebels and the fourth target to pledge to the program in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
Williams joins wide receivers Jameson Powell and Zion Legree alongside running back Ja’Michael Jones.
Jones revealed a pledge to Ole Miss last month with the program securing the No. 2 rated running back in Alabama.
The Recent Commitment: Jones Goes Public
Montgomery (Ala.) Pike Road three-star running back Ja'Michael Jones committed to Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels last month following a rigorous process.
Jones, a 5-foot-10, 190-pounder with a myriad of schools pursuing his services, revealed his pledge to the Rebels fresh off of a weekend visit to Oxford in March.
The impressive Alabama running back recently revealed Ole Miss in his final eight schools alongside Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, Ohio State, South Carolina and Tennessee as the finalists.
Just one week later, Jones has shut down his process and revealed a verbal commitment to the Rebels.
Jones has received over 30 offers during his prep career with Kiffin's crew now making the move for one of the top running backs in the South.
The goal was for Jones to make his way down to Oxford last month as he looked to get a closer look into the Rebels and Kiffin's program. Following a quick trip, he did just that.
“They make football a business that seems very fun to be in,” Jones said of Ole Miss when speaking to OM Spirit last year. “My relationship with them is very good. Kevin Smith was the first coach to give me an offer. Ever since then, we have been very close.”
The Rebels are quickly beginning to make noise on the recruiting trail this spring with a myriad of priority prospects making their way to Oxford for unofficial visits.
