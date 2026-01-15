Ole Miss Football Lands Commitment From Promising ACC Transfer Wide Receiver
Virginia Tech Hokies wide receiver Isaiah Spencer is Oxford bound after announcing a commitment to Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels on Wednesday, he revealed via social media on Wednesday night.
The 6-foot-2, 200 pound Mississippi native has accumulated 73 receptions for 1,061 yards and five touchdowns across his career with stints at both Virginia Tech and Jackson State.
Spencer's breakout year came in his second season with the Tigers where hauled in 35 receptions for 660 yards and four touchdowns.
After suiting up in all 12 games last season for the Hokies, Spencer reeled in 14 catches for 194 yards where he will now look to boost his production in an Ole Miss offense that isn't shy to air out the football.
Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels have now inked two wide receivers via the Transfer Portal with Spencer joining Kentucky Wildcats wideout Cameron Miller after pledging to the program earlier this week.
Miller signed with the Wildcats as a Top-100 wideout in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle where he spent one season with the program in Lexington.
Across the 2025 season, the only year that Miller spent with Kentucky, he played in eight games for the Wildcats.
During the stint in Lexington, he hauled in 13 receptions for 141 yards on an average 10.8 yards per reception - emerging as a threat across his lone season with the program.
Now, Golding and Co. land the talented pass-catcher with three seasons of eligibility remaining as the Rebels make their presence felt in the Transfer Portal market.
The Portal Additions [15]:
Jay Crawford – Auburn (CB)
Keaton Thomas – Baylor (LB)
Jonathan Maldonado – Nevada (EDGE)
Sharif Denson – Florida (CB)
Jaheim Oatis – Colorado (DT)
Michai Boireau – Florida (DT)
Carius Curne – LSU (OL)
Edwin Joseph – Florida State (S)
Brady Prieskorn – Michigan (TE)
Deuce Knight – Auburn (QB)
Cameron Miller – Kentucky (WR)
JT Lindsey – LSU (RB)
Troy Everett - Oklahoma (OL)
Walker Howard - Louisiana-Lafayette (QB)
Isaiah Spencer - Virginia Tech (WR)
Ole Miss currently holds a Top-10 class in the Transfer Portal with Spencer joining a talented haul to this point.
