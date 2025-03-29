Ole Miss Football Lands Commitment From Top-10 Prospect in Mississippi
Jackson (Miss.) Calloway High offensive lineman Li'Marcus Jones has committed to Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels, he revealed via social media on Saturday.
Jones, an elite offensive lineman in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, has reeled in offers from the likes of Ole Miss, Arkansas State and Liberty following a standout junior campaign.
Now, he's shut down his recruitment after pledging to Kiffin and Co. following a visit to Oxford last weekend.
Jones is a Top-10 prospect in Mississippi, according to On3 Sports, and is rated as a three-star offensive tackle in the rising-junior class.
The 6-foot-5, 285-pounder out of Jackson (Miss.) is a player that has garnered SEC interest with the expectation being that he continues becoming a sought-after target in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.
Kiffin and the Rebels continue working through Spring Camp with the program utilizing the practice schedule as an advantage for priority prospects make their way to campus.
Last weekend, Ole Miss hosted the No. 2 rated running back in Alabama where he also verbally committed to the Rebels following an impactful trip to "The Sip."
The Newest Rebel: Ja'Michael Jones
Montgomery (Ala.) Pike Road three-star running back Ja'Michael Jones has committed to Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels, he revealed via social media on Sunday afternoon.
Jones, a 5-foot-10, 190-pounder with a myriad of schools pursuing his services, reveals his pledge to the Rebels fresh off of a weekend visit to Oxford.
The impressive Alabama running back recently revealed Ole Miss in his final eight schools alongside Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, Ohio State, South Carolina and Tennessee as the finalists.
Just one week later, Jones has shut down his process and revealed a verbal commitment to the Rebels.
Jones has received over 30 offers during his prep career with Kiffin's crew now making the move for one of the top running backs in the South.
The goal was for Jones to make his way down to Oxford this month as he looks to get a closer look into the Rebels and Kiffin's program. This weekend, he did just that.
“They make football a business that seems very fun to be in,” Jones said of Ole Miss when speaking to OM Spirit last year. “My relationship with them is very good. Kevin Smith was the first coach to give me an offer. Ever since then, we have been very close.”
The Rebels are quickly beginning to make noise on the recruiting trail this spring with a myriad of priority prospects making their way to Oxford for unofficial visits.
