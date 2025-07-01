Ole Miss Football Lands Pair of Highly-Touted Commitments Across 24-Hour Stretch
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels are preparing for a critical stretch on the recruiting trail in July with the program looking to stack talent in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
After landing multiple commitments during the spring, Kiffin and Co. are now dialed in on securing more pieces for the future of the program this month.
Now, Ole Miss has started the stretch off right with a pair of commitments across the last 24 hours from two high-profile prospects in the 2026 cycle.
Who's in for the Rebels? What will the duo provide the program?
The Buzz: Rebels Rolling on Recruiting Scene
No. 1: Landon Barnes - EDGE
Duncanville (Tex.) four-star edge rusher Landon Barnes revealed a commitment to Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels over Ohio State and Washington on Monday.
Barnes, the No. 2 rated EDGE in Texas, is a consensus Top-25 defensive prospect in the Lone Star State heading into his senior campaign.
The 6-foot-4, 245-pounder reeled in offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Texas Longhorns, Ohio State Buckeyes and Georgia Bulldogs during his prep career.
Now, it's Kiffin and Co. winning out for his services over a myriad of high-profile programs navigating his process.
“I felt the love from the staff. They showed great love and a lot of energy toward me. The people [at Ole Miss] really got to know me well and it showed me a lot as a recruit," Barnes told Rivals.
"I was there for a spring practice, then for an official visit and the energy was always there. They showed me that they wanted me.”
He's one of the top commitments under Kiffin during his time in Oxford.
No. 2: JC Anderson - Tight End
Decatur (Ill.) Mt. Zion four-star tight end JC Anderson announced a commitment to the Ole Miss Rebels on Tuesday to keep the hot streak going for the program.
Anderson, a Top-10 tight end in America, received a myriad of offers during his time on the prep scene with Kiffin and Co. winning out down the stretch.
The 6-foot-6, 230-pounder took multiple official visits this offseason, but after a trip to see the Ole Miss Rebels in June, the program continued pushing all the right buttons.
The No. 3 overall prospect in Illinois has carved out a path as one of the top recruits in his home-state with Ole Miss adding a dynamic tight end to the 2026 Recruiting Class.
During his junior campaign, Anderson logged 47 receptions for 535 yards and seven touchdowns to go along with 52 tackles, 5.5 sacks and one interception on defense.
