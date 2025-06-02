Ole Miss Football Leaves Impression on Top-10 Wide Receiver in America on Visit
Leakesville (Miss.) Greene County four-star wide receiver Jase Mathews took an official visit to Oxford this past weekend for a multi-day stay with Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels.
Mathews, a Top-10 rated wideout in the 2026 Recruiting Class, kicked off his official visit schedule with a trip down the road to check in with the Rebels.
The 6-foot-2, 180-pounder is the No. 4 overall prospect in Mississippi with the hometown school leaving a positive impression on the talented wideout.
During his junior season with Greene County, Mathews tallied 68 receptions for 1,138 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2024.
Following a dominant campaign in 2024, he's shifted focus towards his recruiting process prior to what many believe will be a standout senior campaign in 2025.
Heading into this week, Mathews had official visits set with the Ole Miss Rebels (May 30), Auburn Tigers (June 6), Texas A&M Aggies (June 14) and Miami Hurricanes (June 20).
Then, he altered his plans.
Mathews has replaced his Miami Hurricanes official visit with a trip to Baton Rouge to check in with Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers to round out his official visit process.
But it's the Ole Miss Rebels that have kicked off the official visit process off on the right foot after a beneficial multi-day stay.
Mathews was joined by a myriad of coveted prospects over the weekend in the Magnolia State with the Rebels hosting their first big official visit weekend of 2025.
A Name to Know: Carson Sneed - Four-Star Tight End
Nashville (Tenn.) Donelson Christian Academy four-star tight end Carson Sneed made his way to Oxford this past weekend for his official visit with the Ole Miss Rebels.
Sneed, the No. 1 rated tight end in Tennessee, verbally committed to the hometown Volunteers in August prior to his junior campaign, but it hasn't stopped Lane Kiffin and Co. from pursuing his services.
Despite revealing a pledge to Tennessee, the 6-foot-5, 235-pounder has kept open communication with the Ole Miss Rebels and other top programs in the South.
The SEC commitment was back in Oxford in March for a trip to check in with the program for Spring Camp where the Rebels continue pushing all the right buttons.
Then, just days later, he set up an official visit schedule with the Rebels securing one of their own in May.
He's officially visited the North Carolina Tar Heels already with Ole Miss locking in the second visit of his process.
The Top-10 overall prospect in Tennessee, Sneed is a coveted tight end prospect in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle with a myriad of programs keeping communication.
