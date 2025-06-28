Ole Miss Football, LSU Tigers and and North Carolina Tar Heels in Mix for Top Wideout
Morton (Miss.) four-star wide receiver Xavier McDonald is down to four schools with a commitment date locked in as he navigates the final stages of his recruitment process.
McDonald, a Top-10 wide receiver in the 2026 Recruiting Class, has solidified his status as a coveted wideout in the Magnolia State heading into his senior campaign.
The 6-foot-3, 160-pounder is a Top-100 prospect nationally with elite-level programs across America continuing to battle it out for his services.
LSU, Tennessee, Miami, Alabama and Mississippi State, among others, have extended offers to the Mississippi native.
Now, McDonald has locked in his four finalists with the Ole Miss Rebels making the cut alongside the LSU Tigers, North Carolina Tar Heels and Sacramento State Hornets.
Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels are pushing all the right buttons here with the program knocking it out of the park during McDonald's official visit in June.
“I’m from the Sip so they want me to stay in the Sip so they’re going to do whatever they can to keep me in the Sip. Just the love was there and I felt it so it was just great being at Ole Miss,” he told On3 Sports.
"Seeing the energy, the love that they’ve been getting, it’s just the players. Players are great and you’re going to be around great people and you’re going to have better opportunities to play. It was just the love there.”
But the Rebels will also face stiff competition with the LSU Tigers becoming a threat in his process as it currently stands.
Brian Kelly and Co. intensified their push this offseason and have made an impact on the coveted Magnolia State wideout.
“LSU is definitely high on my list,” McDonald told On3 Sports. “The overall visit was great. The feeling on campus was amazing. Seeing the love and energy has me feeling great about LSU … Meeting with the coaches was great.
"I spent time with Coach Kelly and Coach Hank (Cortez Hankton). Their message was that coming to LSU will be a great and fun place to go. They also wanted to make sure that I know that their care about my degree more than football because my degree will last forever. They made me feel like LSU is the place to be.”
Ole Miss and LSU remain the heavy-hitters here with the Rebels continuing to position themselves well in his process with a July 4 commitment locked in.
