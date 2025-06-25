Ole Miss Football, LSU Tigers and Colorado Buffaloes Battling for Top-Five Wideout
Leakesville (Miss.) Greene County four-star wide receiver Jase Mathews is preparing to wind down his recruiting process with five schools intensifying their pursuit down the stretch.
Mathews, a Top-10 rated wideout in the 2026 Recruiting Class, took multiple official visits this summer to check in with the contenders in his recruitment.
The 6-foot-2, 180-pounder is the No. 4 overall prospect in Mississippi with the hometown Ole Miss Rebels becoming a key school in his process.
But he's as coveted as they come on the recruiting scene following an impressive junior campaign on the prep scene.
During his junior season with Greene County, Mathews tallied 68 receptions for 1,138 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2024.
Following a dominant campaign in 2024, he's shifted focus towards his recruiting process prior to what many believe will be a standout senior campaign in 2025.
Mathews took official visits to the Ole Miss Rebels, LSU Tigers, Colorado Buffaloes, Auburn Tigers and Texas A&M Aggies this summer with the handful of schools all in contention.
According to On3 Sports, Mathews is nearing decision-making time with Lane Kiffin and the Rebels in the thick of it.
Ole Miss' wide receiver haul is shaping up nicely after the program landed a commitment from four-star Corey Barber this spring with the Rebels securing the Alabama native.
What led Barber to Oxford? What separated the Rebels down the stretch with multiple SEC powerhouse programs vying for his services?
"I would say I learned just how productive their offense has been over the past few years," Barber said. "I sat down with offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. this weekend and we watched film and went over numbers from the last few seasons.
Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels continue stacking talent in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle with Barber joining Izayia Williams, the No. 1 linebacker in America, and Top-10 running back Damarius Yates as the recent pledges.
Now, the program has a foot on the gas for Mathews as he begins winding down on making a commitment decision.
The 247Sports Evaluation: "Dynamic slot receiver who wins with outstanding short area quickness and route creativity that also possesses a flare for the occasional acrobatic catch or two every Friday night. A shade under 6-foot-2, Mathews is probably best categorized as a quicker than fast playmaker with or without the ball in his hands.
"An easy mover with excellent flexibility throughout his body, the Mississippi native does an exceptional job of creating consistent separation at every level of the defense, exhibiting a unique blend of slipperyness and dynamic change of direction ability. Once at the catch point, the Top247 standout demonstrates outstanding body control, using his lower body explosiveness and cat-like reflexes to make seemingly impossible catches appear normal.
"Not just a clean route runner, Mathews displays a high level of open field creativity as a runner, showing the ability to make defenders miss and the long speed to hit occasional home runs. Projects as a high level Power Four impact starter that possesses the separation and playmaking ability to make an impact early on Saturdays."
