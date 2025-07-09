Ole Miss Football, LSU Tigers and Ohio State Buckeyes Finalists for Elite Prospect
Suwanee (Ga.) Collins Hill four-star defensive lineman Deuce Geralds is down to five schools with a commitment timeframe in mind as his recruitment process winds down.
Geralds, a Top-10 defensive lineman in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, is in the midst of a critical stretch in his process with a myriad of schools in his ear.
The 6-foot-1, 268-pound Peach State native has now trimmed his list to the Ole Miss Rebels, LSU Tigers, Oregon Ducks, Michigan Wolverines and Ohio State Buckeyes, according to Rivals.
After receiving offers from double-digit programs, Geralds has narrowed his focus to the handful of schools with a decision timeframe inching closer.
Geralds took official visits to Ole Miss, LSU, Oregon and Ohio State, among others, this offseason as he evaluated the contenders in his process.
But the two programs that are picking up steam in his process are the Ole Miss Rebels and Ohio State Buckeyes, according to Rivals.
"Deuce Geralds has been to Ole Miss and Ohio State the most of any contenders still left standing, and official visits back to those two programs along with Oregon have tightened the race even further with Rivals' No. 2-rated DL over the past month," wrote Rivals' Sam Spiegelman.
"Our intel points to the Rebels and Buckeyes trending at the top with Geralds, who should have a commitment in place before his senior season at Suwanee (Ga.) Collins High begins.
"Ohio State is the team with most traction as June nears a close."
Geralds took an official visit to the Ohio State Buckeyes during the weekend of June 20 to round out his summer schedule.
Ryan Day and the defending National Champions received the final crack at the Peach State native as decision time now nears.
For Kiffin and the Rebels, the program has emerged as a contender with all eyes on one of the top targets remaining on the board this summer.
