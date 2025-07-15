Ole Miss Football, LSU Tigers, Texas A&M Aggies and Auburn Finalists for Top Wideout
Leakesville (Miss.) Greene County four-star wide receiver Jase Mathews is down to four schools with a commitment date locked in as he winds down his recruitment process.
Mathews, a top-five wideout in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, has emerged as one of the top receivers in America following a standout junior campaign in the Magnolia State.
The 6-foot-2, 180-pounder tallied 68 receptions for 1,138 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2024 with Southeastern Conference programs salivating at the potential he attains.
Following a dominant season, Mathews shifted focus towards his recruiting process with official visits on deck.
Mathews checked in with the Ole Miss Rebels, LSU Tigers, Texas A&M Aggies, Colorado Buffaloes and Auburn Tigers as he began evaluating his contenders.
As Mathews continues navigating his recruiting process, the Ole Miss Rebels and LSU Tigers are emerging as schools to watch.
Now, Mathews has solidified his finalists with the Ole Miss Rebels sitting alongside the LSU Tigers, Auburn Tigers and Texas A&M Aggies.
Brian Kelly and the Bayou Bengals hosted Mathews on an official visit over the summer with sources telling Ole Miss On SI that the multi-day stay checked the right boxes.
It's rare to have a "bad" official visit in this day and age, but the Bayou Bengals continue pushing all the right buttons in Mathews' process and will be a force as decision time nears.
For Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels, the hometown program is intensifying its pursuit for the top-ranked uncommitted prospect in Mississippi.
Mathews, the No. 2 rated wideout in the Magnolia State, has been to Oxford on multiple occasions with the Rebels keeping a foot on the gas.
Ole Miss was the first school to extend Mathews an offer as his recruitment process took off with Kiffin and Co. utilizing relationships to their advantage.
A commitment date has been locked in for August 8 with the four finalists looking to lock down the impressive receiver.
