Ole Miss Football Surging for Dynamic Arkansas Razorbacks, Auburn Tigers Target

Jacksonville (Ala.) Pleasant Valley three-star athlete Braxton Salster soaked in the scenes of Oxford this past weekend on an unofficial visit alongside Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels.

Salster checks in as a Top-30 athlete in America where he's quickly cruised up the rankings in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with the Ole Miss coaching staff monitoring his progression closely.

The 6-foot-5, 220-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the Arkansas Razorbacks, Auburn Tigers, Baylor Bears, Virginia Tech Hokies, and Tulane Green Wave, among several others, across his time on the prep scene.

Now, add the Ole Miss Rebels to the scholarship count after an unofficial visit to Oxford where Salster departed campus with an offer in-hand.

“It went really well,” Salster told Rebels247. “I don’t know if I was necessarily surprised because I’ve heard a lot of good things about them. The campus was beautiful, the facilities were amazing and the football was really good.

"Everyone showed love, everyone was respectful and nice. It was just that perfect college campus. Everything about it was just really enjoyable. They made it feel like a really good spot.”

Salster has flourished as a utility player at the high school level after suiting up at multiple positions, but has plans of testing the tight end role moving forward - where he looks to take his talent to the next level in college.

“I just wanted to get a feel for it,” Salster said. “This spring I played seven‑on‑seven football and of course there’s no blocking with it, but you can get out there and run routes to get a feel for what the job is going to be in college because you got to be a middle man. You got to be a blocker and a receiver.”

Ole Miss is beginning to pique his interest after a strong visit to Oxford with an opportunity to check-in with Pete Golding and Co.

Now, the coaching staff will look to up the intensity in his recruitment with an offer officially in-hand after the weekend.

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