Ole Miss Football Eyeing Major Flip From Coveted Wide Receiver Committed to SEC Rival

Crandall (Tex.) three-star wide receiver Jeremiah Douglas remains a priority target for Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels despite revealing a commitment to Clark Lea and the Vanderbilt Commodores in December.

Douglas checks in as a Top-100 wideout in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with the Commodores holding the verbal pledge, but multiple Southeastern Conference schools are intensifying their pursuits - including Ole Miss.

The 6-foot, 170-pounder has earned scholarships from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Texas Longhorns, USC Trojans, Vanderbilt Commodores, SMU Mustangs, and Arkansas Razorbacks, among several others, across his prep career with programs eyeing a flip.

According to Rivals, the Ole Miss Rebels, LSU Tigers, Texas Longhorns, SMU Mustangs, and Kansas State Wildcats are pushing to flip the Vanderbilt pledge as he navigates a critical offseason in his recruitment.

Douglas finished the 2025 campaign with 66 receptions while logging 1,032 total yards and 11 touchdowns over 11 appearances as a junior last fall.

Now, the Ole Miss Rebels have landed an official visit from the coveted Lone Star State standout where he will make his way to Oxford during the weekend of June 12-14.

It's a significant development for the Ole Miss program eyeing the current Vanderbilt pledge as he navigates a pivotal offseason in his process.

What's the latest surrounding his recruitment?

CFB-HQ On SI Weighs In:

"He added that Longhorns staffers have been going into detail as to how the wide receiver fits in their offensive system, and he also noted 'how I fit in their scheme and the culture.'

"Ole Miss has remained a serious contender to get Douglas, which commended the program for its new staff and its 'knowledge and experience.'

"SMU and Kansas State were involved with Douglas even before his pledge to Vanderbilt and are still in the conversation."

Now, all eyes are on the Ole Miss Rebels and other top contenders as schools across America push to flip the coveted Vanderbilt Commodores pledge amid a chaotic offseason in his process.

More Ole Miss News:

Ole Miss Football Targeting No. 1 Prospect on Georgia Bulldogs Board Amid Strong Push

Ole Miss Football and Texas Longhorns Pushing to Flip Coveted WR Committed to SEC Foe

Every Ole Miss Football Player That Received an Invitation to the 2026 NFL Combine

Join the Community: