Ole Miss Football Makes Major Move for Dynamic Texas Longhorns, Auburn Tigers Target

Rosharon (Tex.) Almeta Crawford four-star wide receiver Alvin Mosley made his way to Oxford this weekend for an unofficial visit with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels as the program continues its aggressive pursuit.

Mosley checks in as the No. 26 rated wideout in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with a myriad of programs eyeing the Lone Star State pass-catcher amid a breakout offseason.

The 6-foot-2, 185-pounder out of Rosharon (Tex.) has earned offers from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, Texas Longhorns, Tennessee Volunteers, Houston Cougars, Texas Tech Red Raiders, and Florida State Seminoles, among several others, across his time on the prep scene.

Ole Miss made the move to extend an offer Mosley's way in January after assistant coach L'Damian Washington too a trip to the Texas - extending an offer in-person to the dynamic pass-catcher.

Across the 2025 season, Mosley logged 21 catches for 190 yards but he scored on seven of those receptions where his explosive ability was on full display as coaches continue salivating at the potential he attains.

The Ole Miss Rebels remain legit contneders in this one with Mosley recently spending time in Oxford alongside the coaching staff:

Mosley had the opportunity to talk shop with Ole Miss Rebels star quarterback Trinidad Chambliss while spend time with other priority targets in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle that made their way to town.

Now, contenders are emerging for Mosley this offseason.

According to Rivals, Mosley has five schools that are beginning to build momentum for the Texas native with the Ole Miss Rebels, Tennessee Volunteers, Auburn Tigers, Houston Cougars, and Texas Longhorns making waves in his recruitment.

Ole Miss is casting a wide net in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with a myraid of targets on the board as official visit season inches closer with Mosley a top target.

Now, as the offseason rolls on, Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels coaching staff will continue swinging for the fences in pursuit of the highly-touted Lone Star State pass-catcher.

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