Ole Miss Football Makes Major Move for Georgia Bulldogs, Alabama Crimson Tide Target

Prattville (Ala.) four-star safety Jayden Aparicio-Bailey has emerged as a top defensive back in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels turning up the heat for his services.

Aparicio-Bailey checks in as a Top-10 safety in America with schools from coast-to-coast battling for his commitment following a strong junior campaign in Alabama.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, Georgia Bulldogs, Alabama Crimson Tide, Tennessee Volunteers, and Clemson Tigers, among several others, across his time on the prep scene.

Kirby Smart and the Georgia staff have intensified their pursuit, but Golding and Co. aren't slowing down after going in-person for a visit with Aparicio-Bailey this week.

The Ole Miss staff hit the road to Prattville (Ala.) for a check-in with the priority defensive back where he took to social media following the visit:

Ole Miss coaches have been on the road all week checking in with priority prospects in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle prior to the Dead Period going into effect soon.

The Recent In-Person Visit: Savoy Guidry

New Orleans (La.) Holy Cross defensive back Savoy Guidry continues his rise as one of the top prospects in the Bayou State following a strong junior campaign.

The 6-foot, 180-pounder has blossomed into a household name with the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Florida State Seminoles, Arkansas Razorbacks, and Florida Gators involved in his process.

Guidry has earned a myriad of Southeastern Conference offers, but the Ole Miss Rebels are looking to separate from the pack for the talented Louisiana cornerback as he navigates a rigorous stretch in his recruitment.

Ole Miss associate head coach/running backs coach Frank Wilson is one of the savviest recruiters at the collegiate level where he is known for his ability to recruit the New Orleans (La.) area.

Fast forward to Monday night and Wilson made his way down to The Boot for a visit with Guidry where he went in-home for a visit as the Ole Miss Rebels intensify their pursuit for Guidry this offseason.

