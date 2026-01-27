Ole Miss Football and Texas A&M Aggies Emerge as Contenders for Elite Safety Target

Brentwood Academy (Tenn.) four-star safety Kenneth Simon II has narrowed his focus to four schools with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels emerging as finalists for the prized defensive back.

Simon, a Top-10 prospect in Tennessee, has reeled in scholarships from the likes of the Florida Gators, North Carolina Tar Heels, and Alabama Crimson Tide, among others, across his prep career.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pounder has evaluators salivating at his potential with his ranking skyrocketing across the last handful of months as Ole Miss puts a foot on the gas for his services.

"Modern 3-4 linebacker projection with the athleticism, physicality and awareness to play all three downs," 247Sports wrote of Simon. "Began prep career as a safety, but got more and more snaps in the box as a junior for a Brentwood Academy squad that captured a Tennessee Division II-AA championship.

"Displays impressive downhill thrust as he shoots forward and closes gaps.-Swiftly changes directions from a second-level perch and takes sharp angles to the football.-Tends to come to balance as a tackler and will try to explode through contact.

"Can be dangerous on the blitz with his get-off and will dip around tackles.-Might not be the biggest, but is the son of a former NFL defender, which suggests that he’s likely only going to get bigger.-Projects at this stage as a versatile piece for a Power Four defense that can help limit the run and pass."

Now, with a myriad of programs battling for his services, Simon has trimmed his list to four schools with the Ole Miss Rebels landing alongside the Alabama Crimson Tide, Tennessee Volunteers and Texas A&M Aggies.

Simon will prepare for a critical offseason in his recruitment with a flurry of programs looking to get him in town for multi-day stays - including the Ole Miss Rebels and Golding.

The Ole Miss staff continues navigating a critical offseason for the future of the program after dominating the NCAA Transfer Portal, but attacking the 2027 Recruiting Cycle is the next step for the Rebels.

