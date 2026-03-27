Ole Miss Football Makes Move for Talented Texas Longhorns, Oklahoma Sooners Target

Garland (Tex.) Lakeview Centennial four-star cornerback Montre Jackson will make his way to Oxford this weekend for an unofficial visit with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels.

Jackson checks in as a Top-20 cornerback in America with programs across America fighting for his commitment amid a pivotal stretch in his recruitment.

The 6-foot-1, 170-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, Texas Longhorns, SMU Mustangs, Texas A&M Aggies, Oklahoma Sooners, and Texas Tech Red Raiders, among others, across his time on the prep scene.

The SMU Mustangs and Texas Longhorns have emerged as two schools to watch with the hometown programs looking to build momentum this offseason.

“I love the consistent communication and how often the coaches have been coming to see me,, especially Coach Lashlee, who’s been coming to see me and telling me how important I am to this class,” Jackson told Rivals of SMU.

“At SMU, I feel like I can go in and play early and do something for the city. Being from here, as close as I live to SMU, I love the trajectory and the path that they’re on. They’re definitely on an uphill climb.”

Jackson has since locked in official visits with the Texas Tech Red Raiders on May 29 and Texas Longhorns on June 11 with the pair of Lone Star State programs surging for the talented defensive back.

But the Ole Miss Rebels are also looking to make their pitch this weekend with Jackson set to hit the road to the Magnolia State for a quick visit with Golding and the Ole Miss staff.

Golding and Co. are looking to build momentum in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with multiple visitors making their way to Oxford this offseason for unofficial and official visits across a pivotal stretch.

Now, Jackson is set to arrive in town with the coaching staff looking to roll out the red carpet for the talented Lone Star State defensive back generating significant buzz amid a critical offseason in his process.

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