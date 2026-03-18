Ole Miss Football Surging on Recruiting Trail for Multiple High-Profile Targets

Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels are gearing up for a pivotal stretch on the recruiting trail this offseason with the coaching staff set to host a myriad of priority targets.

In what has quickly become a chaotic offseason in Oxford, the program will prepare for another hectic stretch with several Top-100 targets eyeing unofficial and official visits to town.

Ole Miss has built momentum for the No. 1 wide receiver in America, locked in an official visit with a top Mississippi pass-catcher, and has quickly taken strides in the right direction for a Texas defensive back.

What's the latest on the recruiting trail as the Ole Miss Rebels staff eyes multiple coveted prospects this offseason?

Three Targets to Know: 2027 Cycle Edition

No. 1: WR Easton Royal

New Orleans (La.) Brother Martin five-star wide receiver Easton Royal will be back in Oxford next month after locking in a return trip to see Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels coaching staff.

Royal checks in as the No. 1 rated wideout in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with multiple SEC programs pushing to flip him away from his Texas Longhorns commitment after going public last November.

The 5-foot-11, 185-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, LSU Tigers, Georgia Bulldogs, Texas Longhorns, Tennessee Volunteers, Florida Gators, and Ohio State Buckeyes, among several others.

Courtesy of Easton Royal's Instagram.

But it's the Texas Longhorns that hold the pledge for the No. 1 wide receiver in America after going public with a decision on Nov. 29.

Royal has unofficial visits on deck with 247Sports revealing the Ole Miss Rebels are in line to receive one of their own this week on March 19 - along with an official visit during the weekend of May 29.

No. 2: WR Sheldon Isaac

McComb (Miss.) three-star wide receiver Sheldon Isaac has narrowed his focus to seven schools with Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels firmly in the race for the Magnolia State standout.

Isaac checks in as a Top-100 wideout in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with multiple Southeastern Conference schools extending offers his way this offseason after a strong junior campaign.

The 6-foot, 165-pounder has reeled in scholarships from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, Tennessee Volunteers, Mississippi State Bulldogs, Vanderbilt Commodores, and Texas A&M Aggies, among others, as his recruitment explodes.

But contenders are emerging with Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels looking to fend off the likes of Mississippi State and Tennessee, among others, with a slew of offers on the table after an impressive junior campaign.

As the Mississippi wide receiver works through his recruitment this offseason, he's now trimmed his list of schools to seven: Ole Miss Rebels, Tennessee Volunteers, Mississippi State Bulldogs, Tulane Green Wave, Utah Utes, Vanderbilt Commodores, and Texas A&M Aggies.

Courtesy of Sheldon Isaac on X.

No. 3: S Tavares Harrington

Chicago (Ill.) Mount Carmel four-star safety Tavares Harrington has narrowed his focus to 10 schools with Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels battling for his commitment this offseason.

Harrington checks in as the No. 8 rated safety in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with multiple programs in the race after a strong junior campaign saw his recruitment take off in 2025.

The 6-foot-3, 180-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oklahoma Sooners, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and Alabama Crimson Tide, among several others, across his prep career.

But contenders are emerging with Harrington taking a closer look into his finalists after trimming his list to 10 last Wednesday.

The Finalists: Ole Miss Rebels, Oklahoma Sooners, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Alabama Crimson Tide, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Michigan Wolverines, Kentucky Wildcats. Arkansas Razorbacks, Florida State Seminoles, and Georgia Bulldogs.

Ole Miss remains in contention for a myiad of Top-100 prospects with Golding and Co. preparing for a significant stretch on the recruiting trail this offseason.

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