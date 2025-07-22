Ole Miss Football, Michigan Wolverines and Georgia Bulldogs Battling for Elite Safety
College Park (Ga.) Buford four-star safety Nascar McCoy is down to five schools with a decision date penciled in as he puts the final touches on his recruitment process.
McCoy, one of the top defensive backs in the Peach State, is down to the Ole Miss Rebels, Texas A&M Aggies, Michigan Wolverines, Georgia Bulldogs and Miami Hurricanes.
After evaluating the contenders in his process over the summer, McCoy has now narrowed his focus to five schools with a decision date set for Friday, July 25.
The 6-foot, 180-pounder out of powerhouse program Buford High has garnered significant interest this offseason with the Rebels turning up the heat.
Now, after a strong impression this summer, Ole Miss, along with the Miami Hurricanes, have made a "sizable leap " in their pursuit, according to Rivals' Sam Spiegelman.
Ole Miss is "trending up" as he begins locking in on a commitment decision.
The Ole Miss program is making an impact in his process ahead of his senior campaign where he told On3 Sports the visit to campus was an "amazing" experience.
McCoy has received a prediction to land in the Ole Miss Rebels' 2026 Recruiting Class over the likes of the Georgia Bulldogs and Miami Hurricanes, according to Rivals.
The Peach State native remains a prospect on "commit watch" with a decision date now locked in for July 25.
Ole Miss currently holds a Top-25 Recruiting Class in the 2026 cycle as the program begins locking in on priority targets this summer.
