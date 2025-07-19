Ole Miss Football, Michigan Wolverines and Georgia Bulldogs in Mix for Coveted Safety
College Park (Ga.) Buford four-star safety Nascar McCoy remains a priority prospect for Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels as he evaluates the contenders in his process.
McCoy, one of the top defensive backs in the Peach State, has the Georgia Bulldogs, Auburn Tigers, Michigan Wolverines and Miami Hurricanes firmly in the mix, but other programs remain in pursuit.
That includes Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels after a multi-day stay in the Magnolia State this summer for a pivotal official visit to Oxford.
The 6-foot, 180-pounder out of powerhouse program Buford High has garnered significant interest this offseason with the Rebels turning up the heat.
Now, after a strong impression this summer, Ole Miss, along with the Miami Hurricanes, have made a "sizable leap " in their pursuit, according to Rivals' Sam Spiegelman.
Ole Miss is "trending up" as he begins locking in on a commitment decision.
He'll take fall official visits to both the Miami Hurricanes and Georgia Bulldogs as he evaluates the contenders in his process.
But the Ole Miss program is making an impact in his process ahead of his senior campaign where he told On3 Sports the visit to campus was an "amazing" experience.
McCoy has received a prediction to land in the Ole Miss Rebels' 2026 Recruiting Class over the likes of the Georgia Bulldogs and Miami Hurricanes, according to Rivals.
The Peach State native remains a prospect on "commit watch" with a decision date not yet penciled in.
Ole Miss currently holds a Top-25 Recruiting Class in the 2026 cycle as the program begins locking in on priority targets this summer.
