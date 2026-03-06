Nation's No. 7 DL Sets Visits With Ole Miss Football and Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Birmingham (Ala.) four-star defensive lineman Karlos May has locked in seven unofficial visits this offseason with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels set to get a crack at the coveted defender.

May checks in as the No. 7 rated defensive lineman in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with programs from coast-to-coast fighting for his commitment this offseason.

The 6-foot-4, 305-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Auburn Tigers, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, and Ohio State Buckeyes, among several others, amid his meteoric rise.

"May checks in as the top defensive lineman in Alabama this cycle and carries an offer list that covers nearly the entire SEC and features multiple other national powers. No schools have pushed harder for him than Auburn, Ohio State and Georgia, though," Rivals wrote.

"The Bulldogs and Tigers have locked in official visits. And according to Rivals’ Chad Simmons, the in-state program is the one leading the way right now."

But May is keeping options open here with a busy unofficial visit schedule now locked in across the next month and a half.

The elite Alabama native will visit with the following schools across March and April before official visits roll around:

- Auburn Tigers: March 21

- Ole Miss Rebels: March 25

- Georgia Bulldogs: March 28

- Ohio State Buckeyes: April 2

- Florida State Seminoles: April 11

- Texas Longhorns: April 18

- Notre Dame Fighting Irish: April 24

It's a busy stretch for one of America's top defensive prospects as he prepares to check-in with multiple powerhouse programs - including Golding's Ole Miss Rebels.

Following unofficial visits, May has reportedly locked in official trips to see the Georgia Bulldogs and Auburn Tigers with the in-state program building momentum as he navigates a pivotal offseason.

Now, as the clock ticks until his first trip on March 21, May will continue evaluating contenders in his recruitment with the Ole Miss Rebels preparing to make a statement in his process with an unofficial visit now locked in.

