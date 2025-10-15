Ole Miss Football, Missouri Tigers Contenders for No. 1 Prospect in Arkansas
Cherry Valley (Ark.) Cross County four-star defensive lineman Danny Beale is back on the market after backing off of a pledge to the Oklahoma State Cowboys and reopening his recruitment on Wednesday.
The No. 1 overall prospect in Arkansas revealed a verbal commitment to the Oklahoma State Cowboys over the summer, but with the recent news of Mike Gundy being let go, it was only a matter of time until he began evaluating options.
"First, I want to thank the coaching staff at Oklahoma State University for the opportunity, the relationship built throughout this process, and the confidence they’ve shown in me to be part of their program and future," Beale wrote via X. "I have great respect for everyone involved and truly appreciate the belief they have in me.
"With recent leadership changes and important decisions to be made by the university. I’ve decided to decommit at this time."
Now, Beale is back on the market with the Ole Miss Rebels looking to make their presence felt in this one.
The four-star defender released a Top 8 back in November of 2024 with the Oklahoma Sooners, Georgia Bulldogs, Missouri Tigers, Arkansas Razorbacks, Ole Miss Rebels, Oregon Ducks, Mississippi State Bulldogs and USC Trojans, making the cut.
Now, Kiffin and the Rebels are back in play for the 6-foot-4, 315-pounder out of Arkansas, a source familiar with Beale's recruitment tells Ole Miss Rebels On SI.
The Ole Miss program has kept a foot on the gas for Beale despite a commitment to Oklahoma State with their constant recruiting efforts being felt in this one.
247Sports' David Johnson recently revealed a prediction in favor of the Ole Miss Rebels to land the commitment of the former Oklahoma State pledge.
“Player development is important when I commit,” Beale told Rivals. “I want to go somewhere that needs me too. I want to get on the field, so I am looking for a school that is not heavy at my position.”
The 247Sports Evaluation: "Versatile small-school beast who impacts games in a variety of ways. North of 300 pounds with a corresponding frame. Could play either way in college, but projects to the interior defensive line.
"Displays impressive functional athleticism that shows in movement ability and pursuit range on defense, as well as flashes of offensive playmaking; one example of the latter being a 20-yard jump-ball TD catch between a pair of defenders in Fall 2024. Displays redirecting twitch and heavy hands, which are more consistent in offensive context.
"Encouraging short-area quickness and body control relative to size. Quite raw technically. Ideally will expand move set as a rusher, though ultimate role could be an interior space eater. Plays basketball and has gotten limited shot put and discus reps to boost athletic profile.
"Will need time to develop physically and technically, but possesses valuable traits that point to a high-major D-line piece who checks boxes in traits, multi-phase, multi-sport, and functional athleticism categories to suggest significant long-term potential."
