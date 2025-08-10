Ole Miss Football, Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Florida Making Waves in Recruiting
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels have reeled in multiple blue-chip commitments this offseason as the program reloads in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
After securing a pledge from coveted Duncanville (Tex.) four-star edge rusher Landon Barnes, the Rebels picked up steam on the recruiting trail.
Now, after critical months of June and July, Ole Miss is up to the No. 19 rated Recruiting Class in the 2026 cycle with 16 total commitments.
Along with the Rebels red-hot this summer, the likes of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Florida Gators picked up momentum.
Marcus Freeman and the Fighting Irish currently hold the No. 4 rated class in America while the Florida Gators are sitting at No. 14 overall.
For the Rebels, Kiffin and Co. have their sights set on multiple targets on the recruiting scene in both the 2026 and 2027 Recruiting Cycles.
The New Wide Receiver Target: Brayden Allen
Lafayette (La.) three-star wide receiver Brayden Allen continues emerging as a name to know in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle with the Ole Miss Rebels in pursuit.
Allen, a top-five receiver in Louisiana, has received a myriad of offers across his prep career following a standout junior campaign.
But the 6-foot-1, 175-pounder elected to make the move to announce a commitment to the hometown Tulane Green Wave last month after going public with a decision.
Despite the pledge, Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels remain in the mix after dishing out a scholarship to the fast-rising Louisiana receiver alongside multiple new schools also in the race,.
Allen logged 55 receptions for 1,155 yards and 10 touchdowns during his junior campaign while also impacting the game on defense and special teams.
The offer came on the heels of the Ole Miss coaching staff beginning to evaluate options in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
The Rebels hold commitments from four-star wideout Corey Barber and three-star Jameson Powell, but remain on the prowl to add to the receiving corps moving forward.
Now, a fresh offer is out for Allen as the program looks to flip the current Tulane Green Wave pledge.
The New Ole Miss Offer: Aaryn Washington
Los Angeles (Calif.) Mater Dei four-star cornerback Aaryn Washington has cruised up the recruiting rankings with a myriad of programs entering the race for his services this offseason.
Washington, a Top-10 cornerback in America, has reeled in offers from the likes of the USC Trojans, Ohio State Buckeyes, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Alabama Crimson Tide and UCLA Bruins, among others.
Now, the Ole Miss Rebels have entered the mix for Washington after extending a scholarship to the California native this week.
The 6-foot, 155-pound defensive back sits as a Top-10 prospect in California and a Top-100 nationally in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with multiple programs intensifying their pursuit.
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss program have continued dishing out fresh offers this summer with Washington being the latest recipient.
The West Coast stud has the USC Trojans as a school to monitor in his process, but Southeastern Conference programs are beginning to make their presence felt.
More Ole Miss News:
Ole Miss Football Fall Camp Notes: Which Quarterback Will Backup Austin Simmons?
The Preseason Coaches Poll Ranking: Ole Miss Football Comes in at No. 15
What It Means: Ole Miss Football Beats Out Michigan Wolverines for Coveted Linebacker
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.