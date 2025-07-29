Ole Miss Football, Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Michigan Trending in Recruiting
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels have enjoyed an impressive summer stretch on the recruiting trail with the program landing commitments from multiple blue-chip prospects.
After reeling in a recent pledge from College Park (Ga.) Buford four-star safety Nascar McCoy, Kiffin and Co. have catapulted into the Top-20 in the 2026 Recruting Class Rankings.
Ole Miss has emerged as a program to watch on the recruiting scene with the Rebels making waves this offseason, but other schools have also flourished.
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Michigan Wolverines have handled business this offseason with Marcus Freeman's program in the Top-5 of the Team Rankings.
For Sherrone Moore's Wolverines, Michigan has erupted as of late with over 20 total commitments and a Top-10 class.
Ole Miss is firmly in the mix for multiple targets remaining on the board heading into August.
The Recent Ole Miss Commitment: Nascar McCoy
McCoy, a Top-50 safety in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, chose the Rebels over the Georgia Bulldogs, Michigan Wolverines, Texas A&M Aggies and Miami Hurricanes down the stretch in his process.
The 6-foot, 180-pound Peach State native reeled in an impressive offer list across his prep career, but it's Kiffin and Co. ultimately winning out for his services after pushing all the right buttons.
What led McCoy to the decision? How did Ole Miss separate from the pack down the stretch to add the coveted Georgia safety?
“Ole Miss really made a later move for me,” McCoy told Rivals. “They have always recruited me and they recruited me hard, so after the official visit, they moved up a lot for me.
"Oxford is a great place with great people and it is a small town like Buford. It reminds me of home. Oxford is a small town, it is a loving place and it just feels right for me.”
McCoy took an official visit to Oxford in June with the program rolling out the red carpet for the highly-touted prospect.
After spending one-on-one time with the coaching staff, navigating a tour around campus, evaluating the facilities and working through a photoshoot in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, McCoy ultimately made the move.
“Coach Neighbors is a great coach. He knows safeties, he knows SEC football and we have a great relationship. Coach Golding is the mastermind behind the Ole Miss defense. He coached under Nick Saban, he is very smart and I love the scheme," McCoy said.
"Coach Kiffin and I have a great relationship. We have talked about a lot of things, we play pickleball when I am down there and he is an exciting head coach to play for.”
McCoy also feels the fit is what can help him reach the next level with versatility in the defensive backfield playing a pivotal role in his decision.
“I feel like I fit pretty well. Ole Miss does a lot with their safeties being versatile,” McCoy said. “They love their safeties to come in versatile. When a player like me, they say like, you can play this position, this position, that position.
"It just helps you get to the end goal, right? Being a versatile safety is a high looked at safety and I just want to get to my top goal.”
“Ole Miss is not a school where they contact you a lot or anything,” he added. “I just heard a lot of reviews from other kids, but like they’ve definitely got on their horse to where I know that I’m a top priority for them and I’m a guy that they really need and want.”
