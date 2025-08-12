Ole Miss Football Offers Notre Dame, North Carolina and Florida State Safety Target
Tyrone (Ga.) Sandy Creek four-star safety Corey Hadley Jr. has enjoyed an impressive rise in the recruiting ranks following a standout sophomore campaign in the Peach State.
Hadley, a Top-10 safety in America, has reeled in a myriad of scholarships this offseason after handling business on the prep scene in Georgia.
The 6-foot-1, 180-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Florida State Seminoles, North Carolina Tar Heels, Georgia Bulldogs, Michigan Wolverines and Nebraska Cornhuskers, among several others.
It's an impressive double-digit scholarship list for Hadley as he gears up for his junior campaign in 2025.
Now, add Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels to the list after the program made the call on Monday to extend an offer.
One school that is making an impression on Hadley is the Nebraska Cornhuskers where he's developing a relationship with the staff in Lincoln.
"To be completely honest with you, Coach Addison," Hadley told 247Sports of a big attraction on his Nebraska trips. "Coach Addison has been my guy when he was at UCF.
"I've known him for a minute. He's been my guy so when he gave me that call when he was at Nebraska I just had to come check it out. And I love it down here, it's nice down here."
Hadley has thrived as a defensive back at the prep level with all eyes on what will transpire across his junior season in 2025.
Now, Lane Kiffin and Co. have entered the race with a scholarship offer in his back pocket alongside multiple Southeastern Conference programs.
Ole Miss also recently offered one of the top cornerbacks in the 2027 Recruiting Class as the program begins extending scholarships to rising-juniors.
The New Offer: Aaryn Washington
Los Angeles (Calif.) Mater Dei four-star cornerback Aaryn Washington has cruised up the recruiting rankings with a myriad of programs entering the race for his services this offseason.
Washington, a Top-10 cornerback in America, has reeled in offers from the likes of the USC Trojans, Ohio State Buckeyes, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Alabama Crimson Tide and UCLA Bruins, among others.
Now, the Ole Miss Rebels have entered the mix for Washington after extending a scholarship to the California native last week.
The 6-foot, 155-pound defensive back sits as a Top-10 prospect in California and a Top-100 nationally in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with multiple programs intensifying their pursuit.
