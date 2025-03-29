Ole Miss Football Offers Top-10 JUCO Defensive Back, Elite Rebels Target
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels continue looking to strengthen the defensive backfield this offseason with the program set to hit the NCAA Transfer Portal with force.
This month, the Rebels have kept tabs on multiple available targets, including prospects at the junior college level.
Ole Miss recently offered Tyler (Tex.) Junior College defensive back, Jayden Lawton, as his rise as a premier Power Four prospect continues.
Lawton has reeled in offers from SEC programs Auburn, Arkansas, Missouri and Florida, as well as Iowa State, Washington State, Houston, Boise State, Colorado State, East Carolina, Georgia State, Liberty, Memphis, Temple, Texas State, UNLV, USF, UTEP, Western Kentucky and others, according to 247Sports.
The 6-foot-2, 175-pounder began his career with the SMU Mustangs in 2022 prior to heading to JUCO ball.
Lawton is coming off of a 2024 campaign where he totaled 25 tackles, six pass breakups, two sacks, two forced fumbles and an interception.
Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels are also diving into the 2026 Recruiting Cycle in order to add talent to the roster for the long haul.
The program is a finalist for a former Alabama Crimson Tide commitment.
Jamarrion Gordon: Elite Defensive Back
Jackson (Ala.) three-star safety Jamarrion Gordon remains on the radar of multiple Southeastern Conference programs with Lane Kiffin's Ole Miss Rebels heavily in the mix.
Gordon, a 6-foot, 175-pounder out of Alabama, was recently committed to the Crimson Tide prior to flipping his pledge to the UCF Knights.
Fast forward to the summer of 2024 and Gordon reopened his recruitment once again with a clean slate in his process.
Now, after stints of being committed to both Alabama and UCF, Gordon is back on the market with multiple schools pushing for his services.
That includes Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels.
Last week, Gordon revealed his Top-4 schools with Ole Miss making the cut alongside the Florida Gators, North Carolina Tar Heels and Florida State Seminoles.
The two-way star on the high school level caught 19 passes for 358 yards and six touchdowns during his junior campaign in 2024 to go along with 39 total tackles and three interceptions on the other side of the ball, according to MaxPreps.
Gordon led his prep squad to 13-1 record with his school claiming the Alabama 4A State Championship.
“Jamarrion Gordon is a well-rounded, versatile defensive back,” On3 Director of Scouting and Rankings Charles Power previously said of Gordon. “He’s capable of lining up at a couple of different spots in the defense. We’ve seen him line up as an outside corner and as a nickel for his high school team on Friday nights.
…I think that versatility projects over to the college level.He’s active. I think he’s a quick trigger to the ball. Closes quickly. His ability to break on passes really stands out, especially for a sophomore defensive back. I think his physicality stands out as well. He does not shy away from contact; actually seeks out contact and works to bring down ball carriers.”
