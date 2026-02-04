Ole Miss Football Officially Signs Fast-Rising Defensive Lineman to Recruiting Class

Raleigh (Miss.) three-star defensive lineman Jamarion Owens has officially signed with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels as the program's final addition to the 2026 Recruiting Class.

Owens, a Top-100 prospect in Mississippi with multiple Division I offers, is coming off of a strong senior campaign where he earns scholarships from the likes of Southern Miss, Louisiana, Memphis, South Alabama, and Arkansas State.

The 6-foot-2, 270-pounder has since elected to bypass opportunities elsewhere for a chance to play for the hometown Ole Miss program where Owens has now made things official with the Rebels on Wednesday during National Signing Day.

“I loved Coach Pete Golding when he was at Alabama and he was recruiting Suntarine (Perkins), coming to our school. He had a great relationship with our defensive coordinator and he’s just like (Golding), they act the same. I wouldn’t want to go play for nobody else, he’s been with the best of the best,” Owens said of Golding.

“Those are the guys I see myself being under. Going in working hard, trying to get what I need to get and they also make you a better man. They also want to see you graduate and walk that stage.

“I just don’t think it gets any better. I think he’s going to be a fantastic head coach (long term) with the system he’s got. Don’t get me wrong Lane Kiffin was a great coach too, but as a defensive player I would love for my defensive coordinator to be my head coach. I love him because he loves the defensive side of the ball, just like Nick Saban. This is the main thing I like — he’s going to put the best guys on the field and you either like it or don’t like it. He’s a very down to earth person.

“(Golding) says the twitchiness, the explosiveness, the way I think of the game, the way I go about the game and the way I never give up. You can’t coach effort and you can’t coach twitchiness. He just said I remind him a little bit of Walter Nolen and JJ Pegues. He’ll put me in there and he’ll see no complaints.

"He knows he’s getting a hard worker and he knows he’s getting a motor. He can put me in on first down, he can put me in on third down and fourth and one to get down and dirty. I’m always going to push myself.”

Owens is the 20th signee for the Ole Miss Rebels in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle where he puts a bow on the program's Top-25 class in America.

